Eagles Trade Target Makes Final Decision on NFL Future

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to rely on their young wide receivers to make an impact in 2021. Julio Jones — their rumored trade target for almost two years — is heading to the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster deal.

Jones asked the Atlanta Falcons for a trade two weeks ago and multiple teams inquired about the two-time All-Pro. The Titans have landed his services, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, but the compensation is still being finalized. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the Falcons will be getting at least one second-round draft pick in return for Jones. That price tag seems like a steal for one of the most lethal wideouts in the NFL, even if he’s coming off a down year.

Falcons and Titans still are discussing whether the package for Julio Jones will be a second- and a fifth-round pick, or a second-round pick with a swap of other picks, per sources. But the belief is the agreement will get done. https://t.co/1beR7C7VJi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2021

The Eagles certainly had the draft capital to get a deal done, but the sticking point was probably Jones’ salary-cap hit. Philadelphia could have as many as three first-rounders to trade in 2022. ESPN recently outlined the financial implications of acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowler:

It’s not often that an elite receiver becomes available, but the Falcons’ cap situation — per Over The Cap, they are one of three teams with less than $1 million in space and have plenty of players still to sign — has put them in this position. Jones has three years left on his deal and a fully guaranteed base salary of $15.3 million for 2021. He is scheduled to cost $23.05 million against the cap this year and $19.263 million in 2022 and 2023.

Eagles Creating Competition at Every Position

Nick Sirianni’s main message this season has been competition at every position. He has preached a new culture where guys are constantly pushing each other. On Friday, Sirianni revealed that several high-profile players had been competing against each other in individual drills. Everything from foot races to ping pong.

“We just kept on doing different things to, one, make them compete, and also the precision and intensity of the position drills that they were doing,” Sirianni said. “DeVonta [Smith] and Travis [Fulgham] went against each other and they threw the ball on the green ball machine we had. The running backs, Boston [Scott] and Kenny [Gainwell], went later in a Jugs machine. The defensive line, Josh [Sweat] and BG [Brandon Graham], they raced against each other in a fundamental drill.”

It’s all in the details. Tune in to Unscripted June 8th for an all-access look at our offseason, presented by @lincolnfingroup.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oHDF7cVbJv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 4, 2021

And Jalen Hurts remains a part of that ongoing competition, too. He has still not officially been named the starting quarterback.

Seven Rookies Officially Inked to Deals

The Eagles have signed seven of their nine draft picks to rookie deals. The first and biggest domino to fall was first-rounder DeVonta Smith who received a four-year deal worth $20.1 million. In addition to Smith, the Eagles signed Milton Williams, Zech McPhearson, Kenny Gainwell, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, and Patrick Johnson.

That means the only two rookies left to sign are Landon Dickerson and JaCoby Stevens. Dickerson is recovering from knee surgery and might not be 100% for training camp while Stevens is making the transition from college safety to NFL linebacker. Stay tuned.

