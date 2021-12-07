Ex-Eagles Starter Enjoys Record-Setting Day for Houston Texans

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made NFL history in Week 13. He became the only player since 1999 to finish with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack in a single game. The Herculean effort came in a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He also set the single-game franchise tackle mark for Houston. If the name sounds familiar, it should. Grugier-Hill spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19) and logged 16 starts before getting trapped in Doug Pederson’s doghouse. The 27-year-old lied about a concussion in 2019 so he could stay in the game. The Eagles didn’t take kindly to his antics and placed him on injured reserve before eventually letting him walk in free agency.

Grugier-Hill has accumulated 214 career tackles (22 for loss) over six seasons, plus five sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles. He inked an affordable one-year, $2.5 million deal with Houston this past offseason, so the 230-pounder is probably in line for a monster pay day. His 88 total tackles lead the Texans while ranking 26th-best in the entire NFL.

#Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill had himself a day in Week 13, making both franchise and NFL history.#ProBowlVote @k_grugierhill pic.twitter.com/wnlD6pvNhw — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz saw 62 snaps (86%) versus Houston before taking a seat on the Colts’ bench with the game out of hand. The one-time Eagles franchise quarterback needs roughly 10 more snaps for the second-rounder they received in the Wentz trade to convert to a first-rounder. Barring a freak injury on Indianapolis’ first drive, it’s looking like a lock for the 2022 NFL draft. Don’t say jinx.

Jordan Poyer’s Weird Exchange with Bills Reporter

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer had an awkward exchange with a TV reporter following a brutal 14-10 loss. Jerry Sullivan of WIVB-News 4 asked Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde if they were “embarrassed” to lose a game in which New England quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three passes. Crazy wind gusts and blustery conditions forced the Patriots to almost exclusively run the football. Needles to say, the Bills safeties were miffed and upset by the line of questioning.

“I mean, what kind of question is that? We made stops when we had to,” Poyer said, via New York Post. “They kept coming back to a couple runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

Buffalo Bills' safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy after a reporter asked if Monday's loss to the New England Patriots was "embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/f3Y33HeXAD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2021

Poyer has turned into one of the best safeties in the NFL after the Eagles took him in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. He had eight tackles against New England to raise his total to 66. The 30-year-old has five interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 2021 as he seeks his first Pro Bowl appearance. He recently detailed his struggles with alcohol addiction in an an eye-opening article for The Players’ Tribune.

Mack Hollins Notches Fourth Career Touchdown

Miami Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins hauled in a five-yard touchdown in Week 13. It was his fourth score on the year and gave him six touchdowns for his five-year career. Remember, the 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017.

Hollins is tied for the Dolphins’ team lead in touchdowns with rookie Jaylen Waddle. He has more touchdowns this season than several recent Eagles draft picks do for their careers: Jalen Reagor (3), John Hightower (0), Quez Watkins (1), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (1).