NFL Rumors: Pro Bowl RB ‘Worth a Call’ for Run-Heavy Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are feeling pretty good about their running backs room right now. Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, and two-sport playmaker Boston Scott should be a pretty lethal triumvirate in the backfield.

Still, it has to be tempting for the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack to add another weapon to the mix. Especially if that guy is a one-time Pro Bowler with 3,557 rushing yards and 44 total touchdowns to his name. The Cleveland Browns are loaded at the running back position, prompting Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine to propose a trade sending Kareem Hunt to Philly.

Terms were not disclosed but the emergence of D’Ernest Johnson, coupled with new quarterback Deshaun Watson, could have Cleveland looking for draft capital. Ballentine wrote:

Checking in with the Browns on a Kareem Hunt deal would be worth investigating. Hunt has been an ideal second running back for three years in Cleveland. He averaged 2.8 yards after contact last season. Only Rashaad Penny, Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor had a higher average. The Browns enjoyed some breakout performances from D’Ernest Johnson last season, giving them three backs they can count on. However, with Deshaun Watson in the fold, they may not be as run-heavy as they once were. It’s worth a call to see how much they value Hunt.

Gainwell Keeps Turning Heads, Earning More Snaps

The Eagles really don’t have a need for another running back. Miles Sanders is entrenched as RB1 and – depending on how the first 10 weeks play out – could be handed a lucrative long-term contract extension to keep that role.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff remains high on Kenneth Gainwell, a fifth-round pick out of Memphis from the 2021 draft. He rushed for 291 yards on 68 carries during his rookie year along with taking in six total touchdowns.

“I just think that’s the type of high character guys that reach their ceiling, I really truly believe that,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on December 31. “I think you guys have heard me say that before: Guys that love football, that are tough and have high character, they’re going to reach their ceiling as football players.

“Now, there are other things that contribute to potentially not reaching your ceiling, but those are the guys, in my past, that have reached their ceiling as football players, and I have no doubt that Kenny Gainwell will be able to that here as an Eagle.”

Eagles Heading to Australia, Ghana, New Zealand

The Eagles will become the first NFL franchise to market themselves in Africa. The team will host a developmental camp and fan event in Ghana in June, according to a press release. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he was “extremely proud” to be the first NFL franchise to launch marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization efforts in Africa.

“We are continuously looking for opportunities to connect with new fans while expanding the reach of our brand domestically and abroad,” Lurie said. “With the NFL identifying Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana as emerging markets for our league, we see a tremendous opportunity for our team to continue to touch and create ‘Eagles Everywhere.'”

The move is a big one when considering the global impact of the NFL. Remember, the Eagles have three Australian players on the roster: Jordan Mailata, Arryn Siposs, Matt Leo.