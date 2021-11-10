Eagles Scouting 2 Impressive QBs in 2022 Draft Class: Report

Jalen Hurts is coming off one of his better performances as his tryout to be the franchise quarterback rages on. He has posted a 4-9 record in 13 career NFL starts. Good enough? Maybe. That isn’t stopping the Philadelphia Eagles from pursuing all options.

According to Johnny McGonigle of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Howie Roseman will be in the press box at Heinz Field to scout two young quarterbacks. Thursday night’s game will feature Sam Howell (North Carolina) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh). Thirty-eight NFL scouts and executives are scheduled to be there, including five general managers.

The Heinz Field press box will be crowded tomorrow for Pitt-North Carolina with 38 NFL scouts/executives scheduled to be in attendance. Among them, 5 GMs: Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Howie Roseman (Eagles), Mike Mayock (Raiders), Rick Spielman (Vikings), George Paton (Broncos) — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) November 10, 2021

Howell has thrown for 2,408 yards and 20 touchdowns (seven interceptions) in nine games this season. He is expected to go off the board early in the 2022 draft, probably towards the bottom of the first round. Pickett has 3,171 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and three picks through nine games. Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked him the top quarterback prospect in the class.

Kenny Pickett: 98.7 on 20+ yard passes Highest grade in college football 🌟pic.twitter.com/tpALVhPLji — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 3, 2021

It’s not unusual for executives to be trekking around the country to look at young players this time of year. In fact, the Eagles sent scouts to Oxford, Mississippi last week (via Nick Suss) to watch Malik Willis (Liberty) battle Matt Corral (Ole Miss). Corral threw for 324 yards in that one while Willis chucked three interceptions. Ole Miss won the contest 27-14.

Eagles Sign Jordan Howard to Active Roster

It finally happened. Jordan Howard is officially a member of the Eagles’ 53-man roster. The team announced the long-awaited move on Wednesday, November 10 after letting him toil down on the practice squad since training camp.

The #Eagles have signed RB Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster after he gained 71 yards on 17 carries and a TD last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Howard has rushed for 128 yards on 29 rushes – 4.4 yards per carry – over the past two games. He should be entrenched as the feature back until Miles Sanders returns.

“He’s done his job when he’s went in there,” Sirianni said. “He’s hit the holes nice and downhill. And he’s a big man. And to have to tackle him – what did he have, 19, 17 carries? To have to tackle him 17 times in a game, that will wear a defense down.”

Nick Sirianni Updates Injury Report

Injured cornerbacks Darius Slay (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee) are considered day to day, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. It seems like at least one of them will play on Sunday (November 14) against the Denver Broncos. Slay told reporters that he was “feeling good” and he was “pushing” to play. The decision is up to team doctors, though.

Coach Sirianni provides an update on Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox pic.twitter.com/q4j6pVHvra — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, defensive end Josh Sweat is in the concussion protocol and left guard Landon Dickerson is good to go. Sirianni had no new update on injured right guard Brandon Brooks (pec strain) who hasn’t suited up since September 19 versus San Francisco. There is no timetable for Brooks.

“No new update. I think he’s doing well,” Sirianni said. “Again, he’s in there in the training room, he’s still in meetings. Just like seeing him every day in those meetings because he gives good perspective to what’s going on.”