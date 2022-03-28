Newest Eagles Starter Breaks Silence After Inking $5 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are relying on some home cooking to run their kitchen in 2022. The recent signings of Haason Reddick and Kyzir White prove they value homegrown talent, two guys with local ties who supported the franchise growing up. It has been refreshing to see their excitement over coming home.

Reddick — a native of Camden, NJ — enthusiastically declared “I’m Coming Home!” as soon as his three-year deal was first reported. And the 27-year-old pass rusher proudly donned a green Eagles hat while coaches put him through a series of drills during his first workout. It was a beautiful sight to see.

White — a native of Plainfield, NJ via Macungie, PA — had a similar reaction after inking a one-year deal with the Eagles. The 26-year-old linebacker took to Twitter to share his allegiance to the “hometown team.” He let everyone know that his very first NFL game occurred on December 9, 2013, when the Eagles beat the Lions in the famed Snow Game at Lincoln Financial Field. White wrote: “It’s time to go to work🙏🏽 sink or swim.”

From Plainfield New Jersey to being raised in Pa! Now I get to throw that eagles jersey on for the hometown team,it’s crazy how life works‼️ Eagles vs lions in the blizzard was my first Nfl game ever. It’s time to go to work🙏🏽 sink or swim… Fly eagles Fly🦅🦅 Philly wassup?😈😈 — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) March 26, 2022

Both players are expected to take over as Day 1 starters in Philadelphia. Reddick may line up as the SAM linebacker in certain sets but he was signed to rush the quarterback. He’s a pass rusher in every sense of the word. Meanwhile, White will likely serve as the WILL linebacker and look to build off a career year out in Los Angeles. He finished the 2021 campaign with the 8th-most tackles in football (144) and 4th-most stops (53).

White Praised for ‘Instincts & Toughness’

Many were shocked that the Chargers didn’t make an aggressive offer to keep White. His star appeared to be rising on a young team knocking on the playoff door. Instead, White hit free agency and ended up in Philadelphia. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley was asked to describe White during his media availability (via SportsRadio 94WIP) at the Annual League Meeting in Florida.

“He is a favorite of mine. I really enjoyed coaching him. He’s a really instinctive guy,” Staley said of White. “When I think of Kyzir I think of instincts and toughness. He can really see the game. He was a college safety so he can run. An outstanding tackler. A guy that is going to show up every day in practice and give you everything he has. He was really productive for us.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s scouting report on new #Eagles linebacker Kyzir White: Great instincts, great tackler, can run well in coverage pic.twitter.com/ddt2AHg5Eu — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2022

Jeffrey Lurie Wins Third Academy Award

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie earned his third Oscar on Sunday night when Summer of Soul took the statuette for Best Documentary Feature. Lurie served as the executive producer for a film that explores the untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an event often called the “Black Woodstock.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson was the film’s director and got emotional during his acceptance speech. Lurie didn’t grace the stage, although his pride was on full display last year at Eagles’ training camp when he hosted a private screening for the entire team.