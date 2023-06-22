Eagles Star Predicted to Get New Contract: ‘I Wouldn’t Take Less Than That’

The Philadelphia Eagles always like to stay ahead of the curve in terms of contract extensions. The franchise made sure Jalen Hurts didn’t hit his lame-duck year without a new one, and they were quick to lock up Dallas Goedert and Jordan Mailata before either player ever got close to sniffing free agency.

Miles Sanders? Well, the writing was on the wall when negotiations were never broached. Not surprisingly, he’s gone and the Eagles have a completely revamped running backs room. So it’s never too early to take a look at the roster and predict some upcoming contracts, especially in the starting unit. Left guard Landon Dickerson is arguably the most curious case study.

Dickerson, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2022, has two years remaining on his rookie deal. The 24-year-old is due $1.44 million in 2023, then another $1.84 million in 2024. The Eagles are probably going to want to start negotiating with Mailata’s best friend this season. What is the former second-round pick out of Alabama worth?

Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan thinks the asking price is going to be high, maybe in the $20 million range, like what Quenton Nelson signed last year. The starting left guard for the Indianapolis Colts is the highest-paid player at the position.

“That would be the high-water mark if you’re Dickerson’s agent,” Caplan said. “But that one was done last September … I would probably look for that money or to beat it. I wouldn’t take less than that.”

🎙️ NEW @insidebirds POD🎙️#Eagles Contract Series: Landon Dickerson Next For Extension?@caplannfl + @GeoffPMosher continue their annual Birds contract series: 🏈 Going Rate For OGs

🏈 Jack Driscoll's Future

🏈 Goedert Extension/Restructure Coming? 🔊 https://t.co/EGoiFFPs1s pic.twitter.com/Gv9cDrelKu — Inside The Birds (@InsideBirds) June 22, 2023

Another common comparison is Elgton Jenkins of the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a 4-year, $68 million (worth up to $74 million) in 2022 after serving as a versatile offensive line piece there since 2019. There are a ton of similarities between Jenkins and Dickerson: neither player was drafted at the position they are now playing, plus they were both second-round picks.

Here are the highest-paid left guards around the league:

Quenton Nelson, Colts: $80 million, $20 million per year (age: 27)

Elgton Jenkins, Packers: $68 million, $17 million per year (age: 27)

Joel Bitonio, Browns: $48 million, $16 million per year (age: 31)

Joe Thuney, Chiefs: $80 million, $16 million per year (age: 30)

Laken Tomlinson, Jets: $40 million, $13.3 million per year (age: 31)

Landon Dickerson is the most underrated OL in the NFL. He is a true star & is right up there with the best. pic.twitter.com/qE76ob8irq — Jake Rabadi (@JakeRabadiNFL) June 10, 2023

Eagles Have High Hopes for Rookie Tyler Steen

The Eagles invested a third-round pick in Tyler Steen (65th overall) and see him competing for the starting right guard spot immediately. It will be a battle between Steen and second-year player Cam Jurgens. That will work itself out at training camp. For now, Steen is another valuable piece of clay for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to mold into a future starter.

Eagles draft OT Tyler Steen (Alabama) pic.twitter.com/5oaT6EVt7t — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) April 29, 2023

His versatility was a big selling point on draft day, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Steen started 13 games at left tackle for Alabama in 2022, then was listed at guard when the Eagles selected him so it wasn’t shocking to see him take reps at right guard during OTAs and minicamp.

“He’s been able to play, and we feel like he can play both positions, and we’ll see what happens,” Sirianni told reporters on April 28. “We feel like we have some good options, and the reason why we took him is because we feel good about him. Everybody in the building feels good about him.”

Training Camp Opens on July 25 in South Philly

The Eagles officially announced that players will be required to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 25. The team opens the 2023 preseason on Saturday, August 12 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. The regular season begins on Sunday, September 10 in New England. Yes, football is almost back.