MRI Result Reveals ‘Hyperextension’ for Eagles Starter: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles will have starting left guard Landon Dickerson for Super Bowl LVII. He suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, but the MRI came back negative. Dickerson will wear a brace to guard against further injury.

That is a best-case scenario for the Eagles who would have faced some position juggling if Dickerson was out. Jack Driscoll has limited experience at guard, with rookies Josh Sills and Cam Jurgens being the other options there. None of that matters. Dickerson now gets almost two full weeks to rest up before the big game.

#LandonDickerson with right elbow hyperextension. Should be OK with a brace for Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/yl4y4C6Y14 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 29, 2023

Nick Sirianni Talks About Coaching His First Super Bowl

Nick Sirianni will be coaching in his first Super Bowl following one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season, then rolled through the postseason and beat their two opponents by a combined score of 69-14. Dominant. Unstoppable. Insert whatever adjective. Sirianni attempted to reflect on everything after clinching the NFC Championship on Sunday.

“Yeah, pretty awesome. This is something you dream about your whole life,” Sirianni told reporters. “Like I said to the guys, we’ve all been dreaming about it, whether you were dreaming about it when you were two, 10, 14, 18 or when you got in the NFL, this is something we all dream about, and we get to do it because we did it better than anybody else in the NFC this year. It’s pretty special. Fans were awesome.”

Nick Sirianni will be the youngest head coach to coach in a Super Bowl in #Eagles history. 41 years, 242 days pic.twitter.com/qvGcBiipKl — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 30, 2023

Sirianni stayed consistent with his season-long message of taking it one day at a time. The Eagles have one more game to win, then (hopefully) a championship parade to plan down Broad Street.

“Looking forward to celebrating this with loved ones and then moving on and getting this next one,” Sirianni said.

Next Up, Kansas City Chiefs

The storylines for Super Bowl LVII are numerous and boundless. Sirianni will be matching wits with Andy Reid, the long-time head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles who never delivered a Lombardi Trophy despite many close calls. The game will also feature a brother-on-brother battle when Jason Kelce meets Travis Kelce. There are other crazy connections between the Eagles and Chiefs (see: Dick Vermeil, Herm Edwards, Brett Veach — and, of course, Big Charlie’s Saloon). It’s going to be a fun matchup.

Kelce addressed the prospect of taking on his brother immediately after beating the San Francisco 49ers. He was going to wear his Chiefs sweatshirt that evening, then bury it for the rest of the year.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

“Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year,” Kelce said. “Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours. I am looking forward to see who wins that one. They are two really good teams. Not trying to get my hopes up, but we’ll see who we are playing.”

When the Chiefs knocked off the Bengals, Kelce immediately confirmed the sweatshirt was being shelved. True to his word, as always.