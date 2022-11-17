Eagles Sound Off on Super Bowl Hype: ‘More Ammunition to the Fire’

Ndamukong Suh is the newest member of the Philadelphia Eagles after inking a one-year deal. The five-time Pro Bowler wasted no time in confirming the move as reports came flooding in. Yes, Suh is indeed ready to go for his new team.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle recorded 6 sacks on 717 snaps last season and started all 17 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s destined for a complementary role in Philly as he chases another Super Bowl ring. Suh will serve as a situational player on a deep defensive line now featuring five guys over the age of 30.

🦅 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 17, 2022

It’s all about quality over quantity, especially when rookie stud Jordan Davis gets back from an ankle sprain. Throwing age out the window, the revamped Eagles’ defense looks unstoppable on paper. It’s a dream team of sorts. Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay thinks Suh has plenty of gas left in the tank.

“He got a lot left,” Slay told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Suh just be chilling. He’s rich as hell. He could play as long as he wants to. It’s a great opportunity for his Hall of Fame career, and a good chance of winning, on a winning team. He can help us, for sure. He’s trying to build his legacy.”

Linval Joseph Comments on Suh, Super Bowl Aspirations

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon addressed the media before news broke of Suh’s signing, so everyone will have to wait a week to hear his thoughts on that. However, Gannon did talk about the addition of Linval Joseph and how he might be used on defense.

“He’s a really good player against the run,” Gannon told reporters. “Then with Marlon [Tuipulotu] getting hurt we needed to add another piece there. I was with Linval [Joseph] for four years. He’s a really good player. His attitude is right. His character is great. He practices extremely hard. He is diligent. He kind of fits right into what we do and how he wants to play and what he wants to do, and I think it’ll help us.”

Linval Joseph participated in #Eagles practice on Thursday and wore No. 72. Jonathan Gannon on if he's in shape: "He's [working out] three or four times a day, on his own, working on that part of his game. He'll always be in shape. I'm not worried about that." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 17, 2022

Joseph — 6-foot-4, 329 pounds — has been one of the best run stuffers in football throughout his 12-year NFL career. Make no mistake, he came to Philadelphia to add a second Super Bowl ring to his jewelry collection.

“At this point they want to do everything they can do to win, to get this Super Bowl ring, and Suh is a hell of a player,” Joseph said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “He’s been a hell of a player for a long time. It just adds more ammunition to the fire. Once we can all get together, jell together, learn the playbook together, and get on the same page I feel like … Fly, Eagles, Fly, we should be able to get it done.”

Linval Joseph on the additions of he and Suh to the Eagles defensive line: pic.twitter.com/rav2chMaPW — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 17, 2022

Robert Quinn, Josh Jobe Miss Eagles Practice

Defensive end Robert Quinn (back/rest) and cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) were missing from the practice field on Thursday. The team listed 13 other players as limited participants, but many guys were simply taking a rest day.

Receiver A.J. Brown showed up on the injury report with an ankle issue. Receiver DeVonta Smith was limited with a knee, while center Jason Kelce (ankle/rest) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot/rest) carried injury designations.

Philadelphia also made a minor tweak to the practice squad by bringing back receiver Auden Tate and releasing cornerback Mac McCain. The Eagles have 18 players on the practice squad counting Jarrid Williams (injured) and Matt Leo (international exemption).