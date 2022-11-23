Eagles Hire Ex-Colts Coach as Consultant with ‘Intimate Knowledge’

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing one of Nick Sirianni’s favorite sounding boards on staff as a special consultant. It’s not the one you think. The team has decided to hire former Indianapolis Colts assistant Marcus Brady to work under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to ESPN.

Brady worked as quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis when Sirianni was the offensive coordinator there. The Eagles plan to pick his brain on game-planning since he has “intimate knowledge of some of the offensive principles the Eagles employ, seeing as Sirianni’s time in Indianapolis played a big role in shaping the Eagles’ coach,” per Tim McManus and Stephen Holder.

Brady spent five seasons with the Colts before the franchise fired him on November 1, 2022. The Eagles had a deal in place prior to beating the Colts 17-16 in Week 11, but waited to make an offer until after the two teams played.

Video: Nick Sirianni told #Colts fans “That sh*t was for Frank Reich!” after the #Eagles beat Indy.pic.twitter.com/npfRkNzZET — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2022

Sirianni has been garnering headlines for a viral video where he mouthed the words “That s*** was for Frank Reich.” The Eagles head coach was very emotional in his return to Indianapolis on Sunday and bit his tongue a bit when talking about wanting to win the game in honor of Reich, his friend and mentor.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich. I really do,” Sirianni said after the game. “You don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not, but you guys can probably imagine what I really think. … It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened with this organization the last couple weeks and get the win. The win.”

Nick Sirianni ‘Brought to Tears’ in Indianapolis

The clip of Sirianni yelling at fans on the sideline was only one part of the story. There is also a shot of him getting choked up to the point of tears as he walks off the field, stopping to give Eagles general manager Howie Roseman a huge hug and embrace on his way into the visitor’s locker room. Emotional stuff.

“You know what, it is an emotional game. I was yelling towards our fans, and with the way – and you probably saw – I was brought to tears too when I was coming off the field there,” Sirianni told reporters. “I’ve always kind of been emotional. That doesn’t mean that – too much of anything is not a good thing, right?

“Me yelling to our fans after the game, whether I’m yelling to them after an Indy game or thanking them after the Houston game or the Arizona game, I just think that’s something that the people that went to the game and who are Eagles fans that are traveling to the game, I can show my appreciation to them on that.”

Nick Sirianni emotional coming off the field after the #Eagles win: pic.twitter.com/LcbCePf8VL — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 20, 2022

Josh Jobe Only Player on Eagles Injury Report

The Eagles released their first injury report of the week and only one player was listed. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe was listed as a limited participant; everyone else was good to go. Philadelphia conducted a walk-through on Wednesday over a traditional practice one day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Eagles defense is absolutely UNREAL 🦅Fletcher Cox

🦅Javon Hargrave

🦅Jordan Davis

🦅Brandon Graham

🦅Haason Reddick

🦅Linval Joseph

🦅Ndamukong Suh

🦅James Bradberry

🦅Darius Slay

🦅C.J. Gardner Johnson

🦅Marcus Epps

🦅more pic.twitter.com/m7rOyEiGzx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2022

Sirianni was asked for an update on injured defensive tackle Jordan Davis, but he wasn’t ready to spill the beans on a return. The rookie is dealing with a high ankle sprain, with a recent report saying Davis could be back on December 4 versus the Tennessee Titans.

“We don’t have to make that decision yet,” Sirianni said. “You think about it, but we have to think about what we have to do this week, right? There is a time to think about what the rotation is going to be like. It’s never going to be a bad thing that we have a good rotation at defensive line.”