Eagles Add Quality Interior Offensive Line Depth With Latest Agreement

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash by agreeing to terms with Saquon Barkley on the first day of the legal tampering period before following that move by reaching a deal with some offensive line help to create running lanes for the All-Pro running back.

According to a report from Zach Berman and Bo Wulf of PHLY, the Eagles intend to sign former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to a two-year contract when the new league year officially begins.

Hennessy, 26, was originally chosen in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has made 22 starts through the first 41 games of his career. The Temple University alum arrives back in Philadelphia with plenty of experience to offer an offensive line that for the first time is in a bit of a state of flux, following All-Pro center Jason Kelce announcing his retirement.

Before missing the entire 2023 season, after suffering a knee injury during training camp that landed him on season-ending injured reserve, Hennessy appeared in 11 games, making three starts, in 2022 and did not allow a sack.

How Matt Hennessy Fits the Eagles

Hennessy is a depth piece, with experience playing center as well as left guard.

As Pro Football Focus points out, when Hennessy played 988 snaps at center in 2021, he posted an elite 88.1 run-blocking grade while surrendering three sacks.

Following Kelce’s retirement, the Eagles will turn to Cam Jurgens to fill the void at center, so Hennessy has the chance to contribute snaps at all three of the interior line positions should Philadelphia suffer any major injuries up front.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ philosophy has consistently been centered on building strong offensive and defensive lines. Hennessy’s experience and versatility follows in that plan.

