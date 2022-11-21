Pro Bowl RB Waived, Eagles Work Out Possible Depth Piece

The Philadelphia Eagles are always looking for ways to bolster their offensive line. The team hosted free agent Julian Good-Jones for an official workout, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He started seven regular-season games at right tackle for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2021.

He also started at right tackle in Calgary’s 30-16 playoff loss. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league, according to his Stampeders bio. Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, Good-Jones started 48 games over four college seasons at Iowa State.

The #Eagles worked out Calgary Stampeders OL Julian Good-Jones today, per source. Good-Jones, an Iowa State alum, spent camp with Philadelphia in 2020. CFL players can work out for NFL teams now but cannot sign until January. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 319-pounder was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection while splitting time at left tackle and center. Here is a scouting report on a guy projected to “find his sweet spot as a zone-scheme guard,” via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein:

He plays with lateral quickness and plus fluidity in space. He’s able to get to challenging angles on the go. He lacks length and is more tenacious than strong, which could impact his ability to stay connected to blocks. Good-Jones has the footwork to mirror athletic rushers, but needs to stay balanced and improve his use of hands in pass protection. Position versatility and athleticism could make him a quality NFL backup.

Would Eagles Claim Melvin Gordon Off Waivers?

The Denver Broncos released Melvin Gordon on Monday, prompting rumors of the Eagles kicking the tires on the veteran running back. Gordon committed another costly turnover on Sunday – his fifth fumble of the 2022 season, and league-high 12th fumble in three years – as they turn the starting backfield duties over to Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds in Denver. Gordon had been the Broncos’ leading rusher: 90 carries for 318 yards, with 2 touchdowns.

Some teams I think could pick up Melvin Gordon Ravens

Saints

Eagles

Bears (short term with Herbert out)

Cardinals

Jaguars

Panthers

Steelers (pending Warren injury)

Chiefs — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 21, 2022

Ball security issues aside, the 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar NFL career dating back to his days with the Los Angeles Chargers. Gordon has been selected to two Pro Bowls while racking up 6,462 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns. He also has 2,467 receiving yards, with another 14 scores. He sat out four games in 2019 due to a contract dispute, a move he has expressed deep regret for doing. He was eventually replaced in the backfield there by Austin Ekeler.

If not for the fumbling issues, I'd say Melvin Gordon would be a realistic target for the Eagles, but: 1. It's likely he's claimed by a team with a higher waiver priority (everyone) 2. This staff prioritizes ball security and has already been having issues the last 2 weeks — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) November 21, 2022

Gordon has serious talent and Eagles fans flocked to Twitter to urge Howie Roseman to sign him. He sure would look good in tandem with Miles Sanders, wouldn’t he? This is a guy who ranked No. 7 in rushing yards in the entire league in 2017. More importantly, Gordon is largely viewed as a great leader and locker room presence.

The Eagles should sign Melvin Gordon pic.twitter.com/EJ2f6pj2vz — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) November 21, 2022

Nick Sirianni Praises Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles wasted no time in getting their two newest acquisitions on the field. Linval Joseph saw 26 snaps against Indianapolis on Sunday, with Ndamukong Suh getting 17 snaps. Both players made a huge impact in the game and combined for a sack. Head coach Nick Sirianni discussed their contributions after reviewing the game tape.

“Suh and Linval, they both played outstanding games, and it was great to get them going and get in here and make an immediate impact,” Sirianni told reporters. “I think that’s what we were all hoping for, and they did, and that speaks to the type of players they are, the types of pros they are, the types of teammates they are, and look forward to continuing to get them in and mixing them into an already really outstanding defensive line that I think a lot of teams in this league would be salivating to have.”