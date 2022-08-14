Hated Cowboys Legend Shares ‘2 Worst Words’ on Freaky Eagles

Jalen Hurts looked every bit of a franchise quarterback on Friday night. Running. Passing. Making plays. The Philadelphia Eagles’ first-team offense got untracked early against the New York Jets and never looked back. Hurts got “freaky.”

Something special appears to be brewing as the Eagles look to steal the NFC East crown from the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts showed up at OTAs talking about setting the standard, about building the foundation. The goal is for the team to climb up together, with Hurts leading the way.

“There are a lot of guys in the league who do a lot of special things from the pocket,” Hurts told reporters. “I think I can do those things. There aren’t too many guys in the league who can do the things I can do in terms of extending plays, throwing on the run, getting freaky, getting down the field, making plays with my legs.”

How freaky? Well, Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin sees Rick James’ levels of freakiness. He thinks Hurts and the Eagles could be the NFL’s next great “dynasty.” Here is what Irvin told The National Football Show:

Jalen Hurts? Absolutely, I’m a fan! I’m a fan of any winner. Jalen Hurts has been a winner. At Alabama, he’s winning at Oklahoma, and I’m so afraid. I’m so afraid of what he may be able to do in Philly. Because the two worst words you can hear if you’re part of Cowboys Nation in ‘Philadelphia Dynasty.’ Philly has something lined up right now that those two words can commingle. A Philadelphia dynasty. Read More From Heavy Get in on Today’s NFL Action With a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ If they get the right man on the steering wheel — that’s the head coach — and the right man under center — that’s the quarterback — boy, that could be scary. And I like Jalen Hurts, I like his leadership, I like what he brings to the table. That could make it a different situation in Philly.

Play

Michael Irvin says Eagles DYNASTY Could Be Brewing In Philly?! | Playmaker joins Dan Sileo | JAKIB Philadelphia Eagles: Cowboys LEGEND Michael Irvin joined the show and left Big Silz speechless. Playmaker discusses his thoughts on Jalen Hurts, the Eagles building a dynasty, how AJ Brown plays & much more! Dan Sileo discusses live on the National Football Show across JAKIB Sports. #JAKIBSports #philadelphiaeagles #DanSileo #MichaelIrvin #eaglesdynasty Subscribe for more content!→ bit.ly/JAKIBSports… 2022-08-10T21:00:10Z

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Irvin Keeps Predicting ‘Philadelphia Dynasty’

Irvin’s recent comments match what he said back in May when the NFL schedule was released. He braced Cowboys fans for the “two worst words” they could hear: “Philadelphia dynasty.”

“I think this thing lines up so great for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Irvin said on NFL Network. “If the right hands get on the steering wheel of the Eagles, and the right hands under center, the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys Nation are going to hear the two worst words they’ll ever want to hear: A Philadelphia dynasty.”

Michael Irvin thinks the Eagles could start 5-0 and used the phrase “Philadelphia dynasty” when talking about the young talent on the roster. pic.twitter.com/nkaNlfl03P — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) May 16, 2022

Look, Irvin could be trying some reverse psychology on everyone. Or maybe he really believes in Hurts and the Eagles. If nothing else, Irvin is consistent with this new narrative.

“They’ve got such great young talent … A.J. Brown on one side and the speed of DeVonta Smith on the other,” Irvin said. “I’m telling you right now, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the schedule plays out right, they could be 5-0 getting ready to go into that Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. They can win those first five games easy.”

Cowboys Lose Preseason Opener to Broncos

The Cowboys kicked off their preseason slate on Saturday with a 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. Dallas decided to sit the ones in the opener, with Cooper Rush drawing the start at quarterback. He went 12-of-20 for 84 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Third-stringer Ben DiNucci went 9-of-16 for 112 yards and a scoring strike.

📈

– RB room. 5 legit RBs on roster.

– defensive team speed. Everyone flies to the ball

– DaRon Bland. The young man flashed all night. 📉

– Penalties are a big issue.

– Cooper Rush. It’s Will Grier’s job to lose.

– Swing Tackle IS NOT on roster.#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 14, 2022

Will Grier is fighting with Rush for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott. The third-year quarterback didn’t play on Saturday night. Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys thinks QB2 may be Grier’s job to lose after a very poor first outing from Rush.