Giants Legend Michael Strahan Takes Vicious Shot at Eagles

Michael Strahan retired in 2007 with 21.5 of his 141.5 career sacks coming versus the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the most for the New York Giants legend against any one opponent, marked by epic battles with legendary right tackle Jon Runyan.

Those gaudy numbers were helped out due to the familiarity factor. The Eagles and Giants played twice a year in the NFC East which amounted to 28 regular-season matchups during Strahan’s 15-year career. The Hall of Famer often jokes about how much he loved competing against the Eagles and hearing hearty boos from the Philly faithful whether on the road or at home.

And Strahan expects hear a few more jeers when he gets his No. 92 jersey retired at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. There are bound to be a slew of Philly fans making the short trek up the New Jersey Turnpike to cheer on the Eagles.

Michael Strahan said if they retired his jersey in Philly that would have been fine with him too. He was always good for a few sacks against the Eagles. But it will happen Sunday at MetLife Stadium vs. Eagles. “What took so long?” Strahan said. He expected it to come sooner. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 24, 2021

Seeing Strahan there should spark nostalgia, something the seven-time Pro Bowler is looking forward to. Strahan wouldn’t mind if the ceremony was held in Philadelphia, adding the Eagles were “always good for a few sacks a game.”

“They can retire my jersey, the Giants could do it in Philly, that wouldn’t bother me,” said Strahan, via Ryan Morik of Yahoo! Sports. “If there are Eagles fans there booing, that’s what I want them to do, because if they’re not booing, that means I wasn’t very good at my job. If they boo, it’s an honor for me that they’re booing. I’ll take it as that. I always loved playing the Philadelphia Eagles. They were always good for a few sacks a game.”

Dez Bryant Takes Shot at Jason Garrett

The Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, a move that could benefit the Eagles’ defense. Or hurt it, depending on perspective. They don’t have as much tape on new play-caller Freddie Kitchens. According to Dez Bryant, Garrett’s absence is a huge advantage for the Giants’ wide receivers and he predicted a big game for rookie Kadarius Tony.

After hearing the News about JG Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 23, 2021

Garrett served as Bryant’s head coach for seven seasons in Dallas. Apparently the on-field relationship wasn’t compatible, although Bryant went out of his way to clarify what he thought of Garrett as a person. He later tweeted: “Great dude.. never respected his philosophy towards players and the game.”

Nick Sirianni Updates Brandon Brooks’ Injury

There has been little news trickling out on the recovery and return of Brandon Brooks. The starting right guard went down in Week 2 with a pectoral injury, but the strained chest muscle wasn’t supposed to end his season. He was placed on injured reserve on September 21.

In the meantime, the Eagles’ reshuffled offensive line has been thriving. Rookie Landon Dickerson has flashed at left guard while second-year player Jack Driscoll has shined at right guard. And veterans Jordan Mailata (left tackle), Jason Kelce (center), Lane Johnson (right tackle) have been as good as advertised.

Still no update on Brandon Brooks from Nick Sirianni. Also declines to say if Brooks will be back in the starting lineup whenever he’s healthy. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 24, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni still had no update or timetable for Brooks. Interestingly, he didn’t give a resounding yes when asked if Brooks was the undisputed starter when healthy. Perhaps he doesn’t want to mess with the new-found chemistry.

“We don’t have to make any decision right yet about anything because I don’t have any new updates,” Sirianni said. “So I’ll stay tight-lipped on that.”