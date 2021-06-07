Ex-Eagles QB Records Surprising 40-Yard Dash Time [WATCH]

Age is just a number when you are one of the fastest men to ever play professional football. Michael Vick proved he still has plenty of sizzle left in his sneakers after posting a sneaky fast 4.72 seconds in the 40-yard dash last month.

That is only slightly lower than the blistering 4.33 seconds that he ran at the 2001 NFL Scouting Combine, the second-fastest 40 time that year. Vick was also 20 years younger back then. The 40-year-old retired quarterback was participating in Rich Eisen’s annual “Run Rich Run” event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Vick, who spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, seemed a tad disappointed with his time when the cameras panned to him. He lamented that Father Time was catching up with him despite matching rookie signal-caller Mac Jones who was the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft. It should be noted that organizers hand-timed Vick, unlike the laser-timed runs at the combine. Impressive nonetheless.

Michael Vick can still run a 4.72 40-yard dash at 40 years old.pic.twitter.com/MP8VR28ag4 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 1, 2021

“Yes, Rich, everybody who was there knew that I would run the fastest time. It’s just that I thought I would run faster. I’ll leave it at that,” Vick told Eisen after the event. “And, look, I want to say this to the people because I’m proud about it. I’m proud about one, it was a successful event and we was able to raise that money and it was amazing. Two, everybody put the time and effort into it. And three, I really wanted to run a 4.5 for the people. Next year, I’m going to train and hopefully you’ll invite me back, man, and I’ll be more than glad to come back.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Vick Thinks Jalen Hurts Might Be ‘Future’

Vick was one of the first guys to jump on the Jalen Hurts’ bandwagon last year when he first took over for Carson Wentz in Philly. His comments came after Week 15 when Hurts threw for 338 yards and ran for another 63 yards.

He became the first Eagles quarterback to pass for 300-plus yards with three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game since Vick did it in 2010 (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). Vick evaluated Hurts’ performance in an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed show:

I’m very close and for a lot of different reasons. And because yesterday, that was just a smooth performance by Jalen Hurts. It was effortless. I thought he did all the right things in all the right key moments other than win the game. He didn’t turn it over and I certainly felt like he positioned himself. When you look at a guy like Jalen Hurts and his skillset and what he brings to the table, you automatically start thinking about the future, building around him and how the offense can potentially progress and what you can do in it. I know if I’m thinking that way, Doug Pederson has to be thinking the same.

Kelly Green throwback Michael Vick jersey for Jalen Hurts. #eagles pic.twitter.com/ZVFe0ex5JA — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 4, 2021

Terrell Owens Ran 4.4 Seconds in the 40

Did Terrell Owens really run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds last year? TMZ Sports captured footage of the then-46-year-old competing against Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and former NFL receiver Chad Johnson in a friendly race. Well, there was $1,000 on the line. Either way, Owens recorded a blistering 4.4 seconds on the stopwatch.

WE RACED FOR $1,000 (MUST SEE) | Tyreek Hill x Terrell Owens x OchocincoT.O. challenged me to a race… who do you think won? SUBSCRIBE & LIKE FOR MORE CONTENT Presented by Eight Seven Media 2020-07-21T20:00:14Z

READ ALSO: