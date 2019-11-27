Carson Wentz Responds to Michael Vick’s Criticism & Eagles Fans Booing

If Carson Wentz is going to fail in Philadelphia, he’s going to do it on his own terms. Not because of what someone else thinks or says.

The Eagles quarterback has been hearing all the outside noise. He’s chosen to block it out, rather than get into a confrontational back and forth with the haters. Wentz has always led by a quiet and humble example, one that speaks to his devout Christianity. He understands there are going to be severe “highs and lows” in the NFL, especially when the losses pile up.

“I know there’s always stress, there’s always pressure,” Wentz told reporters Wednesday. “There’s always that stuff. But, for me, it’s just be confident in who I am in the good, the bad and the ugly. I don’t get caught up in what people say or think. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I’m confident in who I am as a player.”

While he didn’t specifically call out Michael Vick, the tough kid from North Dakota surely had the former quarterback front of mind. Vick, who spent five seasons with the Eagles, made headlines earlier this week when he predicted Wentz would fail in Philadelphia.

Vick’s comments, which in context were softer than they sounded, sent shockwaves around the NFL because he has always been a polarizing figure. Wentz, on the other hand, has been a cliche machine who prefers turning the other cheek.

“You’re going to go through highs and lows,” Wentz said. “You’re going to go through peaks and valleys but for me being confident in who I am as a person, as a player and as a man of God, that’s really all that matters.”

Praise HIM in victory & defeat, the hills and the valleys, the good and the bad 🙏🏻

No excuses whatsoever… time to go to work and be better. Gotta keep fighting and keep believing! Gonna be a fun ride the rest of the season! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/1OuaAd7Sza — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 25, 2019

Wentz’s Injured Throwing Hand Has ‘Calmed Down’

The fact that Carson Wentz injured his right throwing hand during last week’s loss to Seattle has gone slightly unnoticed this week.

Instead, the quarterback and the organization has had to deal with putting out fires about their poor play on the field. On Wednesday, Wentz provided a much-needed update on his status. His hand is fine after X-rays came back negative (immediately after the game and in a follow-up consultation) and he fully expects to play Sunday in Miami.

He suffered a bone bruise on his right middle finger following a botched exchange between him and Miles Sanders toward the end of the third quarter versus Seattle. After the game, Wentz had the hand wrapped in a bag of ice but there has been no swelling.

“Feels good. Feels good,” Wentz told reporters. “It’s been calming down and it is in a good spot.”

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Wentz isn’t expected to miss any time due to the injury. Wentz was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, too.

“Should be fine for the game,” Pederson said.

Carson Wentz struggling to stay healthy playing football Broken wrist – 2015 college

Broken ribs – 2016 preseason

ACL/LCL – 2017 december

back injury – 2018 december

hand injury? – 2019 november — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 25, 2019

Eagles QB Fine with Philly Fans Booing Him

It was a surreal scene at Lincoln Financial Field, one right out of central casting, the boos rained down hard on Carson Wentz as the Eagles shuffled into the halftime locker room. They were trailing 10-3 and the offense looked like it was stuck in quicksand.

The team no doubt heard the sad chorus, including Wentz. The Eagles quarterback knows the only way to stop the abuse is by playing better football.

“They have a right to be frustrated,” Wentz said. “They pay money to sit in those seats, they pay money to cheer us on and they’re so passionate about it, and I’m the same way, so when they’re frustrated, I’m frustrated, too.”

