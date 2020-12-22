Ex-Eagles Pro Bowl QB Says ‘Paint Running Dry’ on Carson Wentz

If ever there was an expert on quarterback controversies in Philadelphia, it would be Michael Vick. The former Pro Bowl quarterback was thrown into a loaded Eagles quarterbacks room featuring Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb in 2009 — and the rumors immediately swirled about when Vick would take over as the starter.

It was actually a pretty similar situation to how the Jalen Hurts’ experiment started this year. Vick, like Hurts, was used as a gadget-play specialist and “wildcat” weapon for then-coach Andy Reid. He completed six passes for 86 yards and one touchdown while rushing 24 times for 95 yards and two scores in 12 games upon his release from prison and a two-game suspension for running a dogfighting ring.

Vick eventually took over as the starter in Philly after McNabb was sent packing to Washington in 2010. (For the record, four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia also spent a few weeks on that Eagles team). Point is, Vick has insider knowledge of a crowded huddle. On Tuesday, the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year chimed in with his thoughts on the burgeoning quarterback controversy currently raging in Philly between Hurts and Carson Wentz. Vick didn’t come right out and say it, but it seemed evident he thinks Hurts is the future of the franchise.

“You can’t win if you don’t have the right guy behind center,” Vick told FS1’s Undisputed show. “Not to say that Carson wasn’t the right guy, but it was starting to look like the paint was just running a little bit dry on the wall. Philadelphia Eagles fans probably feel like they need something new. I know that’s the way they feel and they don’t give you too much time out there.”

Mike Vick evaluates Jalen Hurts' performance vs Cardinals, talks Wentz's future | NFL | UNDISPUTEDThe Philadelphia Eagles fall to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals 33-26. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to evaluate Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' loss. Plus, hear what Vick had to say about Carson Wentz's future in Philly. #Undisputed #NFL #JalenHurts #CarsonWentz #KylerMurray #PhiladelphiaEagles #ArizonaCardinals #MichaelVick SUBSCRIBE to get the latest UNDISPUTED… 2020-12-21T18:30:33Z

Vick continued: “When you look at a guy like Jalen Hurts and his skillset and what he brings to the table, you automatically start thinking about the future, building around him and how the offense can potentially progress and what you can do in it.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Protect 4 Players on Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles protected four players down on their practice squad on Tuesday, including one-time Pro Bowl rusher Jordan Howard. He has been inactive since Week 13 when he ran for 19 yards on four carries. Howard hasn’t yet been elevated to the active roster but no other team can poach him between now and Sunday’s game.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have protected the following practice squad players: RB Jordan Howard

T Prince Tega Wanogho

LB Rashad Smith

TE Caleb Wilson pic.twitter.com/0285Pq3FnO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2020

Howard, along with tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and linebacker Rashad Smith, were both protected for a second straight week. Smith was elevated in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints while Tega Wanogho has never been added to the active roster despite a glaring need for bodies on the offensive line. Head coach Doug Pederson recently talked about Tega Wanogho and his options at the tackle position.

“Prince has been doing really well in practice,” Pederson told reporters last week. “Obviously, we’re down offensive line bodies and we just want to protect him this week so no one can take him from us in case we needed him.”

READ ALSO: