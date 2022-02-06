Giants Hire Michael Vick’s Old Backup, Steal Top Eagles Executive

One of the most intense rivalries in the NFC East just got more interesting. The New York Giants have hired Brandon Brown (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) to be their assistant general manager under Joe Schoen. The two will go to work quickly to rebuild a franchise without a winning season since 2016.

The Giants have gone 22-59 over the past five seasons. Brown joins the fading organization after a five-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles where he was one of Howie Roseman’s top advisers. The 33-year-old was promoted to director of player personnel during the 2021 offseason. According to the Eagles’ website, Brown “oversaw the pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.”

Giants are hiring Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown as their Assistant GM, per sources. Eagles continue identifying and grooming young talent – Joe Douglas, Andrew Berry, Ian Cunningham, Patrick Stewart – that other teams recently promoted to high-ranking jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

The move continues a recent raid on Eagles’ front-office executives. Ian Cunningham was recently hired by the Chicago Bears to be their assistant general manager. Andrew Berry went to the Cleveland Browns in 2020, while Patrick Stewart jumped ship for the Carolina Panthers that same year. There is also buzz that Andy Weidl (Eagles’ vice-president of player personnel) might be in the mix for the general manager gig with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Giants Name Mike Kafka Offensive Coordinator

Brown’s departure comes two days after the Giants tabbed Mike Kafka to be their next offensive coordinator. The 34-year-old has been working under Andy Reid in Kansas City where he started as an offensive quality coach in 2017. He was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2018 and Patrick Mahomes promptly won MVP honors. Kafka is viewed as a quarterback developer, one who favors an up-tempo offense. He was rumored to be on the Eagles’ list of possible head-coaching candidates last offseason.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on pushing tempo on the offense. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/AkDogNI0Qy — WBG84 (@WBG84) February 3, 2022

Prior to that, Kafka – a fourth-round pick in 2020 – actually played quarterback for the Eagles. He saw action in four games and posted a 2-2 record while going 11-of-16 for 107 yards with two interceptions. The Northwestern product never panned out as a pro, but he did get a taste of the NFC East. Kafka entered the 2011 season vying for the backup job behind Michael Vick, then subbed in for an injured Vick against the Giants. He also saw fill-in duty the previous week against the Atlanta Falcons. He retired with a 47.7 passer rating and 9.9 QBR.

New Giants OC Mike Kafka played in the Victor Cruz breakout game in 2011. pic.twitter.com/I6ZQO8NkaQ — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 3, 2022

New York Set to Interview Jim Schwartz

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jim Schwartz had a virtual interview with the Giants on Saturday for their open defensive coordinator job. The 55-year-old has spent the 2021 campaign as a senior defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans. Schwartz, of course, held the role of defensive coordinator for five seasons under Doug Pederson in Philadelphia before walking away in 2020. He was the architect of their 2017 Super Bowl championship defense.

The #Giants conducted a virtual interview with #Titans assistant and three-time defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their DC job, sources say. The way this search is shaping up, it’s clear the team is looking for an experienced coordinator. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 5, 2022

The Giants are looking to replace departed defensive coach Patrick Graham with an “experienced coordinator,” per Garafolo. Other names in the mix include Steelers defensive assistant Teryl Austin, as well as former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Stay tuned.