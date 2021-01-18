Chiefs Appear to Block Eagles From Interviewing Top Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of two NFL franchises yet to hire a new head coach. The Houston Texans are the other one, with more interviews scheduled for both squads this week and several familiar names in play.

For starters, team owner Jeffrey Lurie conducted a lengthy interview with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that went deep into the night Sunday. The 44-year-old was reportedly “recruiting staff” in case he got the job. Meanwhile, the Eagles were set to meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday after his team punched its ticket to the NFC Championship Game. He will become the seventh candidate to officially interview.

Bowles spent the 2012 season in Philly where he was secondary coach and interim defensive coordinator after the team fired Juan Castillo. They finished 29th in total defense (343.1 yards per game) that year and ninth in passing defense (216.8 yards per game). His players loved and respected Bowles who later went on to serve as head coach of the New York Jets.

Buccaneers’ DC Todd Bowles, fresh off last night’s win over the Saints, will interview today for the Eagles’ HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021

“Todd, he’s just a solid guy all-around. He’s very respected, players respect him a lot, other coaches respect him a lot,” said former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s a really smart defensive coach and he gets it done. He doesn’t have to yell and scream to get it done, he’s this intense guy without the screaming and the yelling. He gets it done.”

Chiefs Top Assistant Out, Blocked by Team

When the Eagles first parted ways with Doug Pederson, they were heavily linked to Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. It made too much sense. Kafka was at the top of their list for offensive coordinator last year but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn’t let him interview for the job. Is it happening again?

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is allowing assistant coaches on playoff teams to virtually interview with prospective employers. The Eagles are taking advantage of the rule by talking to Bowles and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. However, Kakfa’s name was left off the list.

Why? Well, it turns out that playoff assistants could only schedule interviews if they had “employer club consents” and — reading between the lines — Reid didn’t grant permission. Again.

The NFL has granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with head-coaching candidates who are still in the playoffs, provided the employer club consents, per source. Notable for the likes of Eric Bieniemy and Todd Bowles, who interviews with the #Eagles today — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

Reid has often credited Kafka for helping develop Patrick Mahomes, referring to his work with the MVP quarterback in the film room. He’s clearly a valued assistant.

“We’ve all got things [Mahomes] can work on,” said Reid at training camp, via Arrowhead Pride. “We have a list of things and Mike (Kafka) takes him through it and goes down and they study it and make sure he takes steps forward. He has a bunch of things he can work on.”

We have promoted Mike Kafka to Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator. We have added former Mizzou assistant Andy Hill as Assistant Special Teams Coach. pic.twitter.com/DmIOI2fEyS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 6, 2020

Reid Hits Impressive Championship Milestone

Reid’s coaching tree is ripe with fruit this time of year. The Chiefs held on for a stress-filled, heart-pounding victory yesterday against the Cleveland Browns after losing Mahomes to a concussion. Kansas City will appear in their third straight AFC Championship Game, on their home turf nonetheless.

It marks the first time in NFL history that a head coach has taken two different franchises to three consecutive home championships. The other franchise? The Philadelphia Eagles from 2002 to 2004.

The Chiefs will now host their third straight conference championship game, becoming the second team to ever accomplish that. The other? The Eagles from 2002-2004, also coached by Andy Reid. The man is elite. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2021

