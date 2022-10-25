Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Calls Out Eagles ‘Skedaddlers’

Head coach Mike Tomlin gushed over the Philadelphia Eagles during his press conference previewing the Week 8 matchup. He called out every single player, offense and defense — and was throwing out compliments like candy.

It was remarkable to hear, sometimes hard to track. The Pittsburgh Steelers know they have their work cut out for them. Tomlin highlighted everything the Eagles do well, none more than Philadelphia’s ability to create turnovers.

“Undefeated group in their venue, it’s an awesome challenge. I see some really tangible reasons why they are undefeated to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin told reporters. “They are +12 in the turnover game. They’ve gotten 14 turnovers on defense. If you watch their sack reel, they not only trying to take down the quarterback but they are trying to take down the ball and they get a lot of sack-fumbles because of it.”

Tomlin also made sure to send kudos to Jalen Hurts, a player he had “very little” contact with during the pre-draft process in 2020.

“They’re unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback Jalen Hurts,” Tomlin said. “Man, I just got so much respect for him and the way he plays the position. His intangible quality. His leadership skills. His prudent use of mobility at the position — it’s all really good and that’s why they have very little negativity in their offense.”

Watch Out for Eagles ‘Collection of Eligibles’

Tomlin used the term “collection of eligibles” to refer to the Eagles wide receivers. He had high praise for everyone, calling A.J. Brown a “combat catcher” (size and strength) and referring to DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins as “skedaddlers” (route running and speed).

“Smith and Watkins are skedaddlers,” Tomlin said. “They can get out of town on you. They can take the top off the coverage. They’re quality players. They got really good tight ends. They utilize them well to supplement their run and misdirection passing game.”

He went on to praise the Eagles’ offensive line, anchored by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, as well as “the 412er” Miles Sanders.

“They got a good offense. They got good players at all positions,” Tomlin said. “It’s going to be a big-time challenge from our perspective and when they have weapons like that it’s not about shutting them down and stopping everything that they do, it’s about prioritizing when we get focused on what components of their offense.”

Lane Johnson Needs to Clear Concussion Protocol

The Eagles were set to return to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday (October 25) to prepare for the Steelers. There has been no update on Lane Johnson’s recovery from a concussion since the Eagles beat the Cowboys 26-17 on October 16. Head coach Nick Sirianni sounded hopeful when he addressed the media prior to the bye week.

“I don’t have an update on Lane,” Sirianni told reporters on October 17. “We need Lane Johnson because Lane Johnson is the best at his position in the NFL. In the world. If Lane is healthy, we’ll play Lane. But I don’t have an update on Lane quite yet.”