Miles Sanders Sends Strong Message to Eagles Amid Contract Talk

Miles Sanders is looking for a lucrative contract extension, something the Philadelphia Eagles don’t seem interested in supplying until he can grind out a 17-game schedule. Injuries have overshadowed production during his first three NFL seasons.

To help improve his strength and conditioning, Sanders has linked up with famed trainer Craig Williams at Rice University (Houston, Texas). Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson caught up with the Eagles standout down there and asked him about his goals. Sanders wore a shirt reading “They Will Ignore You, Until They Can’t” while explaining what motivates him.

“I still got a lot to prove,” Sanders told Wilson. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work that I’ve done. I got a lot to prove and I’m taking it real personal this year.”

Sanders did lead all Eagles’ running backs in yards (754) last season despite missing five games. He finished second on the team in that department to quarterback Jalen Hurts (784). The Penn State product is out to prove he can carry the load and stay healthy in 2022.

“Just to stay healthy, to be available this year, that’s probably my main goal this year,” Sanders told Aaron Wilson. “Just be noticed, find a way to get noticed, and demand that respect. I’m not taking no for an answer this year.”

Howie Roseman Non-Committal on Sanders

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked to comment on Sanders’ uncertain future in Philly. The 24-year-old running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Roseman called him a “heck of player, heck of a person” but wouldn’t reveal whether contract negotiations were underway.

“We haven’t even seen everything Miles can give this team,” Roseman said. “Obviously, he’s been really productive. I know he wants to get in the end zone, as well. But I think the best is yet to come from Miles.”

There has been a lot of speculation that the Eagles might target a running back in April’s draft. In fact, Iowa State’s Breece Hall met with Philadelphia brass at the NFL Scouting Combine. Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M is another prospect to watch.

Can’t Wait to Get That Chemistry Going

Sanders has his eyes on a deep playoff run this season, not a one-and-done matchup in the Wild Card round. He has been watching what the Eagles are doing in free agency and he likes what he sees. Chemistry is the key to a successful year.

“We had potential last year and you see what we did with it, still made the playoffs but that’s not good enough for us,” Sanders told Wilson. “We got a lot of new pieces and just can’t wait to get together with the guys, and get that chemistry going, and start the season off right.”

One of those new pieces is linebacker Kyzir White. He name-dropped Sanders and Hurts while describing what excites him about the Eagles’ offense.

“Jalen Hurts is a real good quarterback,” White said. “He’s fast. I remember I was coming on blitzes a few times trying to catch him [last season], he could move — and I like the running back Miles, he real good. There’s a lot of pieces on the offensive end that I’m excited about.”