Eagles Rookie Sounds Off on Projected Role: ‘I Don’t Make That Decision’

Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean may be the most intriguing player in Eagles training camp. Yes, that includes first-round pick Jordan Davis who has been running as the first-team nose tackle. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder put on a show when the pads first came on. He looks like the real deal.

Back to Dean, though. The third-rounder out of Georgia has been mostly running with the third unit through the first four days of practice. Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards look entrenched as the starters, with Davion Taylor mixing in. Shaun Bradley is the next man up. So, where does that leave Dean?

“I don’t make that decision, as far as if I’m going to play or not,” Dean told reporters. “I’m going to do whatever is best for this team. I’m going to put all the work in, just continue to work and do whatever’s best for this team.”

The 5-foot-11, 231-pounder had garnered a lot of hype coming into camp, a guy carrying a huge chip on his shoulder after falling out of the first round due to injury concerns. Those turned out to be overblown. Dean participated in every spring minicamp, summer OTA session, and camp practice. He’s ready to make an impact.

“I set a lot of goals,” Dean told reporters. “First one is just staying healthy, staying healthy and be the best football player I can be. I feel like if I become the best I can be, the complete best version of myself, I feel like all the rest is going to take care of itself.”

Final thought from #Eagles Day 1: Plenty of positive vibes surrounding rookie LB Nakobe Dean. Smart player, all business since he arrived. The team was never overly concerned with the pre-draft medicals. Considered him in the second round. Intriguing player to watch. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2022

New LB Kyzir White Paying It Forward

When the Eagles inked Kyzir White to a one-year, $3 million contract in free agency, it was seen as a sneaky good move. He started 17 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers while leading the team in tackles (144). He’s a plug-and-play linebacker, perfect to pair alongside T.J. Edwards. He’s been making plays and earning trust early in camp.

Can’t say Nakobe Dean has stood out through five days of camp. T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, and Shaun Bradley have all flashed more. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 2, 2022

But White could be a stop-gap player until Dean is ready to take over. The Lehigh Valley native knows that and what’s at stake, and he’s not going to let it deter him from playing the role of mentor.

“I know when I was a young guy older guys were helping me out, so I just want to pay it forward and do the same thing,” White told reporters. “He’s a hell of a player. He’s a hard worker. We sit together man, so he’s always taking notes, always asking questions.”

Nakobe Dean says he "faked it till he made it" at Georgia. He learned 1 package his freshman year and did it better than everybody else. Eventually picked up the whole scheme. Dean can't do that in the NFL. "It's no faking it [here]. You can't fake it." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 1, 2022

Everyone Amazed at Jordan Davis’ Size

The one thing everyone notices about Jordan Davis (other than his singing skills) is his pure size. It’s one thing to read his measurements on paper – 6-foot-6, 340 pounds – and it’s quite another to see him on the field, especially in pads. Davis is a “freak show” and a player the Eagles hope to have clogging up running lanes for the next decade.

“He’s huge. I ain’t never seen somebody like that, I ain’t gonna lie,” White said. “I’m glad he’s on our side. He’s definitely going to make things easier for the linebackers. He’s going to clog everything up for you, for sure.”

Dean called Davis a “real funny guy, definitely a hard worker.” He is extra stoked to have Davis’ smiling face in the locker room. The two rookies plan to push each other, just like they did during their time together at the University of Georgia.

“Us going through it at Georgia for three years and us going through it now, we know how to push each other,” Dean said. “We know what makes each other tick so if we see each other slacking off or needing help, we got somebody we can lean on and trust.”