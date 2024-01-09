Eagles Lose Key Player for Season Amid Mounting Injuries for Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without safety Sydney Brown for the remainder of the season. Brown sustained an ACL injury in the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants. Philadelphia confirmed what the team initially feared as a torn ACL.

“Eagles S Sydney Brown suffered what’s believed to be a torn ACL today against the Giants, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo detailed in a January 7, 2024 message on X. “He’ll undergo testing tomorrow to confirm. Rough end to a promising rookie season that included a 99-yard pick six last week.”

It is disappointing news not only for Brown, but also the Eagles as the rookie safety carved out a role on the defense. Brown took to Instagram to announce the news while emphasizing “I will rise” as the recovery process begins.

“1/7/24 Marks the end of my rookie season and beginning of a new journey,” Brown noted in the January 8 message. “As frustrating as injuries may be, these moments are all about how you respond.

“I am more motivated than I have ever been in my life. This has just added gas to fire within me. The comeback begins now. I will rise. I love you Philly! 🤝🏼”



Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Sydney Brown Played 35% or More of the Snaps in the Previous 4 Games Prior to Injury

Brown lived up to the billing of being a third-round pick coming out of Illinois. The safety played in 14 games, including 6 starts during his rookie season. Brown posted 45 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The rookie saw his snap counts increase during the second half of the season. Prior to the injury, Brown played at least 35% of the snaps over the previous four games. The defender played 71% and 79% of the defensive snaps in Week 14 and 15.

Philadelphia Eagles News: The Team Received Positive Updates on Both Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown’s Injuries

I’m told the Eagles are awaiting the results of the MRI on AJ Brown’s knee I’m told AJ is feeling a lot better this morning. You could see AJ was greeting all of his teammates as they entered the locker room after the loss and he was not on crutches or anything pic.twitter.com/UkfqfLpVGM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 8, 2024

Unfortunately, there are no shortage of injuries for Philadelphia heading into the NFL playoffs. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are the latest stars to get hit with the injury bug.

Hurts sustained a finger injury on his throwing hand, while Brown suffered a leg injury. Receiver Devonta Smith is also dealing with a leg injury. The initial reports on Hurts’ status are positive with the quarterback planning to take it “day-by-day.”

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts underwent X-rays that showed no fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand that he dislocated Sunday, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted in a January 8 X message.

“Hurts said he’s taking it day-by-day, and he has an extra day: Philadelphia visits Tampa Bay for an NFC wild-card game Monday night.”

Things appear to also be trending in a positive direction with Brown as well. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported that Brown “is feeling a lot better” than on gameday.

“I’m told the Eagles are awaiting the results of the MRI on AJ Brown’s knee,” Clark said in a January 8 message on X. “I’m told AJ is feeling a lot better this morning. You could see AJ was greeting all of his teammates as they entered the locker room after the loss and he was not on crutches or anything.”

Eagles fans will be keeping a close eye on the injury report as the team heads to Tampa Bay. The good news is Philly gets an extra day of rest with the team’s matchup against the Buccaneers taking place on Monday, January 15.