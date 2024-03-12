Eagles Quarterback Bolts Philly for Sizable Raise With Rival: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for a new backup quarterback as veteran Marcus Mariota has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders. Mariota has verbally agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Commanders, a contract that could be worth as much as $10 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It is a good opportunity for Mariota beginning with a raise from his previous one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles in 2023. The Commanders also have a less solidified quarterback room than the Eagles.

Washington returns Sam Howell but also has a chance to take a top quarterback prospect with the No. 2 pick. Jalen Hurts was able to play through injuries last season, meaning Mariota saw the field sparingly.

Mariota did not make any starts playing in three contests in 2023. The veteran threw for 164 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception while completing 65.2% of passes in limited action. Mariota also added 8 carries for 52 yards last season.

The veteran signal-caller is no stranger to the NFL making 74 starts over his career. Mariota was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Is Being Labeled as a Potential Trade Partner for Bears QB Justin Fields

The Eagles will want to solidify their backup quarterback spot sooner rather than later. Philadelphia was fortunate that Hurts was able to play through significant injuries last season.

Yet, the Eagles utilize Hurts’ legs often during games putting him at risk for injuries. Given the shrinking market the Chicago Bears are finding for Justin Fields, could Philly get involved in the coming weeks? KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright views the Eagles as one of the top potential landing spots for Fields.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Fields winds up as a backup with the Colts or Eagles,” Allbright detailed in a March 11, 2024 message on X. “Several teams that were being reported were never in play, and the market has been incredibly thin on him as the Bears have shopped him for a few weeks.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah also wonders whether general manager Howie Roseman will kick the tires on Fields. The quarterback has one season remaining on a four-year, $18.8 million rookie deal. Fields has a reasonable $6 million cap hit for 2024.

“Interesting nugget from [Daniel Jeremiah] on @nflnetwork just now. If the price drops dramatically, would the #eagles be interested in Justin Fields as a dynamic athletic backup to Jalen Hurts?” NFL Network’s James Palmer noted with a March 11 X message.