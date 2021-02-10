NFL Rumors: Colts, Bears in Bidding War for Eagles QB, 1 ‘Goes Nuclear’

The Chicago Bears are getting sick and tired of Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s insane trade demands, per multiple reports. The Philadelphia Eagles are seeking a “Matthew Stafford package” in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz but it hasn’t been offered. And it likely won’t be put on the table.

Brandon Robinson of Windy City Gridiron reported Chicago had the highest bid for Wentz, one that was significantly higher than what the Indianapolis Colts initially offered. When the Eagles went back to the Colts to see if they might up the ante, Indianapolis refused to budge.

Now Bears’ brass is growing “really impatient” with Roseman as he keeps pushing for two first-round picks. Would Chicago back out of the deal completely? Maybe. The organization also checked in on Derek Carr, per Robinson — and there is a chance that Bears GM Ryan Pace “goes nuclear” and gives up two first-round picks.

.@Eagles finalize the deal already. Pace isn’t giving you anymore picks. You’re getting 120%. Don’t be greedy. — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) February 9, 2021

How reliable is the reporter? That’s open to interpretation. Robinson has 4,286 followers on Twitter. However, it is important to note that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport agreed that the Bears and Colts appear to be the two finalists for Wentz’s services. He also mentioned Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles coming back to Philadelphia in the trade as a way for Chicago to shed salary.

The rumblings are getting louder than #FlyEaglesFly QB Carson Wentz will be on the move this week and we checked in with @nflnetwork @RapSheet for the latest:#NFL pic.twitter.com/aBoQ72dFtO — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2021

Colts Asking for Additional Compensation

Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media dropped a juicy nugget when he said the Colts were actually asking the Eagles for “additional compensation — a player, players or picks — along with Wentz in order to get close to the Eagles’ demands.” There was no indication of which Eagles player may be included in that package.

One thing we can all agree on — reporters, fans, anyone with a brain — is the Eagles aren’t going to get the “Matthew Stafford package” for Wentz. To recap: the Los Angeles Rams sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, plus the Rams had to throw in two first-round picks (2022, 2023) and a third-rounder (2021). It was an insane haul for a quarterback drafted one spot ahead of Wentz in 2016, at number one overall.

“They don’t want to give him up for much less than (the Matthew Stafford haul)." The Carson Wentz trade market has cooled off a bit for the #Eagles, according to multiple sources. Here's why:https://t.co/8KTsGs9a2e — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 10, 2021

Roseman Pushed Wentz, Eagles ‘Over the Edge’

Former Eagles great Brian Westbrook thinks the blame lies squarely on Roseman whose poor drafts have led to what looks like a divorce from Wentz. Westbrook appeared on FOX Sports “First Things First” on Tuesday and described the mounting factors that got the franchise to this point.

“Howie Roseman is responsible for drafting guys and putting better players around Carson Wentz,” Westbrook said, via FOX News. “You can say what you want, there just hasn’t been a bunch of talent that has worked out for them as far as in the draft. And then you have to mention that Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round last year, something that seemingly has pushed Carson Wentz over the edge.”

"It seems like Carson Wentz has pushed the Eagles completely into a corner." — @36westbrook on if the Eagles should trade Carson Wentz, talks Howie Roseman & asks if Jalen Hurts is the answer at QB: pic.twitter.com/jisPDuJ46c — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 9, 2021

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round (53rd overall) of last year’s draft in a move that forced Wentz to immediately look over his shoulder. Remember, this is a guy who had just endured a mini-controversy after backup Nick Foles won a Super Bowl in Philly. Wentz was benched in Week 13 for Hurts and those lingering “hurt feelings” have him looking for a trade out of town.

