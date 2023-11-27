Eagles Have Change of Heart on Move for Former $98 Million Star: Report

Philadelphia Eagles rumors reveal the franchise has an increased interest in three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille (formerly Darius) Leonard. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson previously reported that the “initial interest was not there” from the Eagles on Leonard.

“Not previously. Initial interest was not there,” Anderson tweeted on November 27, 2023. “However, if Zach Cunningham’s hamstring injury that ruled him out of the game against the Bills is problematic & lingers, they could potentially discuss Leonard again.”

Hours later, Anderson added that the Eagles had a change of heart as a result of Zach Cunningham’s injury. Philadelphia could be in a battle with Dallas to land the star defender.

“I’m told the Eagles now have increasing interest in pursuing free agent LB Shaq Leonard, following the reported hamstring injury to LB Zach Cunningham Sunday, per source,” Anderson later added.

Eagles Rumors: Philly Target Shaq Leonard Is Scheduled to Visit the Cowboys

From @GMFB: The status of #Eagles OT Lane Johnson (groin) is now up in the air; The #Cowboys are expected to host Shaq Leonard this week; A decision on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms. pic.twitter.com/2Ln6WDE9US — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Leonard is likely to sign a practice squad deal with whatever team he lands. This is a far cry from the five-year, $98.5 million contract Leonard had with the Colts prior to his release.

Leonard is now a free agent after passing through waivers unclaimed. The veteran is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, November 28. It will be interesting to see if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will let Leonard leave without a new deal.

“Three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on November 26. “Dallas is thin on linebacker depth, and Leonard wouldn’t cost much with the Colts on the hook for his salary.”

Eagles News: There Have Conflicting Reports on Philadelphia’s Interest Level in Shaq Leonard

Shaq Leonard cut-up. He is 53. He isn't 1st team All Pro anymore, but he was three times in four years. And let me tell you, 80% of Shaq is still better than 100% of most. I'm in. pic.twitter.com/UcLpxNUktO — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 22, 2023

There has been conflicting reports on the Eagles’ interest level in pursuing Leonard. Philadelphia and Dallas have been the two teams most connected to Leonard since his surprise release on November 21.

“Doesn’t it feel like that the Eagles were interested before this injury, and now I think Howie might be on the phone today,” CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr told Jakib Sports on November 27. “You didn’t need him before yesterday, you need him now.”

Leonard has an impressive resume, but it remains to be seen how much the star can help this season. The veteran is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Prior to being released, Leonard had 65 tackles in nine starts for the Colts this season.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Coaches Pushing for Shaq Leoanrd Signing

Shaq Leonard is visiting the #Cowboys tomorrow morning per @calvinwatkins Big day for Jerry Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/BZrFHvfR5a — Ernie (@es3_09) November 27, 2023

The former Pro Bowler has battled injuries over the last two seasons. The linebacker is two seasons removed from posting 122 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries during 16 starts in 2021. ESPN’s Ed Werder reports there is momentum among the Cowboys coaching staff for Dallas to pursue Leonard.

“My sense is Cowboys defensive coaches have encouraged front office to sign Shaq Leonard,” Werder tweeted on November 23. “Cowboys, Eagles and Broncos have shown interest, per source. Cowboys view as instinctive, role player. Source with another team believes his movement/speed diminished by back surgeries.”

Eagles rumors are likely to continue to swirl about Leonard until the veteran makes a decision. It will be worth watching to see if Leonard visits Philadelphia after his trip to Dallas.