Proposed Trade Has Eagles Send Massive Haul for $20 Million All-Pro Star

Philadelphia Eagles rumors have general manager Howie Roseman working the phones ahead of NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern on October 31, 2023. There is plenty of NFL trade rumors that have the Eagles making another significant addition.

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr put together a list of nine trades he wants to see happen. One intriguing deal has the Eagles landing Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Philly gives up a lot in the proposed deal by sending two first rounders (2024, 2025) as well as a 2025 third-round pick to Denver for Surtain.

Would the Eagles adding another shutdown corner be worth this much draft capital? Let’s explore Surtain’s fit in Philadelphia.

Broncos Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Trade Proposal Pays Steep Price

Update: The #Broncos trade price for WR Jerry Jeudy was a 1st round pick back in April, and it was a 2nd round pick for WR Courtland Sutton. If an NFL team offers that, they'll listen, per @AlbertBreer Breer also believes that the price on CB Patrick Surtain will be more than… https://t.co/WhNVyE17Fi pic.twitter.com/sDfDkh8HAi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2023

The Eagles are already a Super Bowl contender with no glaring holes on the roster. Orr believes this would be a trade made with an eye on making another deep postseason run.

“This would be the ultimate Roseman move, sending the Eagles into the postseason with Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Patrick Surtain II as their top cornerbacks,” Orr detailed on October 25. “I think Surtain could be had, even though he was previously viewed as the one untouchable commodity in this upcoming Broncos fire sale. Denver needs draft equity. It needs to start over.

“While corner is not the biggest weak point for the Eagles (before the Kevin Byard trade, Justin Simmons might have made more sense for Philadelphia), there is so much flexibility for defensive coordinator Sean Desai when you can confidently take away such large swaths of the field, or unleash more pass rushers with confidence that the back end of your defense won’t fall apart.”

Eagles Rumors: Potential Trade Target Pat Surtain II Is on a Team-Friendly 4-Year, $20.9 Million Deal

What you need to know before the NFL Trade Deadline:

1) The Broncos are not open to trading cornerback Patrick Surtain II, in fact, one team source described him as “the best and smartest player on the Broncos roster.”

2) https://t.co/BYDYFv9omq pic.twitter.com/DwxQYlGrJq — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 28, 2023

The appeal of Surtain is the former Alabama standout is on a team-friendly four-year, $20.9 million contract. The corner signed the deal after the Broncos selected Surtain with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Surtain has a $940,000 salary and $5.7 million cap hit for 2023. These numbers remain reasonable in 2024 with a $1 million salary and $6.6 million cap hit. The Eagles would also have the ability to pick up Surtain’s fifth-year option for 2025.

Considering this option, Philadelphia would be getting an elite corner under a rookie deal for an additional two seasons. As for the price tag, it is reasonable to be skeptical that Denver will be able to net three high draft picks for Surtain as Broncos rumors suggest.

Through the first eight games, Surtain has 30 tackles, 8 pass deflections and an interception in 2023. During this stretch, Surtain has been graded at 71.2 by Pro Football Focus, down from the 86.8 the defender notched in 2022.

Eagles News: Linebacker the Most Likely Trade for Philly, Says Insider

Patrick Surtain with a HUGE interception to keep the Broncos' hopes alive 👀pic.twitter.com/rZAgmu8TNc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the most likely Eagles trade is for an off-ball linebacker. The NFL insider labels the Vikings Jordan Hicks and Broncos Josey Jewell as two potential fits.

“Philly GM Howie Roseman has been active on the phones, and my sense is it’s both to see whether there’s big game out there for him to hunt, and to look for some off-ball linebacker help,” Breer wrote on October 31. “On the latter, both Minnesota’s Jordan Hicks (a former Eagle) and Denver’s Josey Jewell (who played for Philly DC Sean Desai’s mentor, Vic Fangio) could fit the bill.”