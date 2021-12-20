Eagles Fans Get Nick Foles Trending After Tom Brady Tantrum

Tom Brady has a reputation for not shaking hands with the opposing quarterback following a loss. That trend seemed to continue on Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints.

According to one Louisiana reporter, Brady didn’t congratulate Taysom Hill on a job well done after the game. Not shocking considering how heated the three-time MVP was in the fourth quarter. He yelled at the Saints’ sideline after an interception and threw a tablet on his own sideline while reviewing a play from the game.

Tom Brady won’t shake Taysom Hill’s hand. — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) December 20, 2021

Screensaver of Nick Foles on this tablet?

pic.twitter.com/4ihhPuhvhc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 20, 2021

Sure does look like Tom Brady sprints over to the Saints sideline and yells “go f— yourself, pal” pic.twitter.com/7UNYlewQt4 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 20, 2021

Hilariously, Nick Foles’ name was suddenly trending on Twitter as Eagles fans thought it was the perfect time to remind everyone of Brady’s shortcomings in Super Bowl LII. You probably remember that one? That’s when Foles guided the underdogs from Philly over the New England Patriots 41-33.

Brady went 28-of-48 for 505 yards and three touchdowns in that game, but everyone preferred to focus on what the legendary quarterback didn’t do. For example, Brady dropped a wide open pass on a trick play then watched the Eagles run the exact same play. And Foles hauled it in beautifully for a touchdown.

Thinking about the Nick Foles to Corey Clement TD throw in Super Bowl LII, aka one of the greatest throws in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/6CnsOnM5kA — Eagles Nation (6-7) (@PHLEaglesNation) December 16, 2021

Brady wouldn’t shake Foles’ hand after the Super Bowl loss in a scene that has repeated itself in virtually every game he loses. Sour grapes? Maybe. It didn’t bother Foles who was the victim of a Brady diss again in 2020 when he guided the Chicago Bears to a win over Tampa Bay.

“It’s happened a few times. I’m sure that some day Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it,” Foles said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once and then other day on Thursday night bug it is what it is, and I think he’s a tremendous player. Someday we’ll have a good conversation.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Release Final Injury Report

Jalen Hurts practiced for a fourth straight day and carries no injury designation into Tuesday’s game. He had been nursing a high ankle sprain and splitting the first-team reps this week with Gardner Minshew. Hurts appears locked and loaded to start for the Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

The Eagles did place backup left tackle Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though. He joins starting left guard Landon Dickerson who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Neither player is expected to suit up for the team with kickoff a little more than 24 hours away. Sua Opeta will likely take over the starting gig at left guard, while Le’Raven Clark will serve as the primary backup left tackle behind Jordan Mailata.

Washington Lists 2 Players Out

The Washington Football Team officially listed running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) out for Tuesday. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was listed questionable with a non-COVID illness. That means starting wideout Terry McLaurin is good to go for his one-on-one matchup versus Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Remember, the injury report is separate from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington had 23 total players in health and safety protocols which caused the game to be postponed two days. The team activated defensive end Montez Sweat, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis off the COVID-19 list, but quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen remain on it. Third-stringer Kyle Shurmur is expected to draw the start against Philly.