NFL Insider Says Eagles May Pursue Super Bowl MVP

Carson Wentz may be gone but the other half of that dynamic one-two quarterback punch from 2017 might be available. The Chicago Bears appear to be shopping Nick Foles and count the Philadelphia Eagles interested.

Foles carries a very affordable $4 million base salary (via Spotrac) in 2021 and the Eagles are in dire need of a backup quarterback. It’s a perfect fit, almost too perfect. Remember, Foles’ name came up in trade talks for Wentz when the two sides were thought to be closing in on a deal, although those rumors turned out to be false and no formal offer was ever extended.

But the Bears are committed to getting Foles “off their books,” per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and the Eagles are an “option for him.” Philly has 11 total picks in this year’s draft to play with, too. Andy Dalton is projected to be the starting quarterback in Chicago anyway. Here’s what Fowler had to say on ESPN:

I wouldn’t take a Nick Foles-Philadelphia reunion off the table right now. Because a few weeks ago, when Chicago was looking to get Carson Wentz, they included Nick Foles in a potential package to Philadelphia. Philadelphia is looking for a high-level backup, somebody to come in and support Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to dump some salary right now. They’re in some cap problems, Nick Foles carries a $6.6 [million] cap hit that they could get off their books. I eventually think he’ll be traded, Philadelphia is an option for him.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Browns Sign Ex-Eagles Tackle Malik Jackson

The Eagles released Malik Jackson last week to clear about $7 million in salary-cap space. The veteran defensive tackle missed the majority of the 2019 season with a foot injury, rarely living up to the huge expectations the team had for the Super Bowl champion pass-rusher.

Now the 31-year-old is on the move again after inking a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Jackson, who has 35 career sacks, joins his third new team in four years after leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

In honor of the #Browns signing Malik Jackson I’m bringing back this gem 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b8DhkqS6E4 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 20, 2021

ALL the latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles GM Describes Plan at Quarterback

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wouldn’t reveal the Eagles’ specific plans at the quarterback position, only saying he wanted a “strong quarterback room.” There is currently only one signal-caller on the roster (Jalen Hurts) as the team continues to explore their options in free agency and the upcoming draft.

“We want to have a really strong quarterback room,” Roseman told reporters on March 18. “We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball who can maximize quarterback play. We’re going to look at the free-agent market, the trade market, and we’re certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position.”

READ ALSO: