Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Snubbed for 1 Major Award, Wins Another

It’s officially NFL award season and all eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles. They were expected to win a bunch of hardware, and maybe even complete a clean sweep of the major awards. Nick Sirianni seemed like a lock to win Coach of the Year. Jalen Hurts was the front-runner for MVP before his shoulder injury. And Howie Roseman should take home the honors for Executive of the Year.

Hold the applause on at least one of those awards. Sirianni was left off The Associated Press’ list of Coach of the Year finalists. After initially making it to the Top 5, the news outlet has removed him and narrowed it down to three coaches: Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan. It seems like they are valuing franchise turnarounds more than dominance, although Shanahan would be the outlier there.

With all due respect to Daboll and Pederson, no one is more deserving of Coach of the Year honors than Sirianni. He navigated his fair share of injuries, including one to his starting quarterback, to earn the No. 1 seed while tying for the best record in football. Philadelphia’s 14-3 record was also the best mark in Eagles’ franchise history.

Nick Sirianni is not a Coach of the Year finalist?pic.twitter.com/dXtdrCWQwx — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 25, 2023

Hurts did make the final cut of MVP candidates, joining fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Josh Allen (Bills) as finalists for the award. The Eagles starter finished the regular season with 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards, and 35 total touchdowns. Also, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year. Like, who even knew that was a thing?

Eagles Twitter Not Happy About Sirianni Snub

Eagles fans were quick to go into attack mode regarding Sirianni’s obvious snub for Coach of the Year. It’s not as much as an indictment on the finalists for the award, but more of a head-scratching conundrum. It brought to mind comments from Sixers star Joel Embiid last May when he threw his hands up and stated: “I don’t know what else I have to do to win it and, to me, at this point, it’s whatever.”

Smitty from Barstool Sports said “something stinks” and quoted John Clark’s tweet:

Wait…what??? How??? Not winning – OK. But not even a finalist for the best record in the league after entering the season with a QB coming into the season some didn't even consider a starter but Sirianni turned into a MVP candidate? Something stinks. https://t.co/GYa9i6UP93 — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) January 25, 2023

DiBirds took the opportunity to bring up the continued disrespect toward the Eagles this season. In addition to Sirianni’s snub, Haason Reddick wasn’t named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. And Brandon Graham didn’t make the final cut for Comeback Player of the Year.

Nick Sirianni is not a finalist for Coach of the Year. Haason Reddick is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Brandin Graham is not a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. It’s crazy how much the Eagles just continue to be disrespected over and over again. — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) January 25, 2023

Lastly, CBS3’s Pat Gallen perhaps summed everyone’s thoughts up best by calling it white board material: “No one likes us, we don’t care.”

Absolutely hilarious that Nick Sirianni is not a finalist for coach of the year. Even more ridiculous that Brandon Graham is not a finalist for comeback player of the year. White board material for this Sunday I suppose. “No one likes us, we don’t care.” — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 25, 2023

Maxwell Football Club Award Winners Announced

Sirianni will be putting at least one award on his home mantle. The Eagles coach has been named the 34th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year, awarded by the prestigious Maxwell Football Club. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was also announced as the winner of the Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award. Coach and player will both be honored on March 9 at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala. The event will be held at Mohegan Pennsylvania Resort in Wilkes-Barre, PA (click here to purchase tickets).