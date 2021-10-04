Nick Sirianni Points Out ‘Good Things’ After Eagles Loss

Philadelphia sports talk radio was ripe with rotten callers demanding answers from Nick Sirianni. The first-year head coach has an undisciplined football team, one that can’t get out if its own way. He also has come under fire for poor clock management and red-zone inefficiency.

After Sunday’s 42-30 loss to Kansas City, Sirianni took the blame and stated how “furious” he was about posting a 1-3 record. Then the Philadelphia Eagles honcho took a minute to point out the things that went right. They won the turnover battle – thanks to Eric Wilson’s third-quarter interception – and Jalen Hurts posted a slew of career highs. Look at the positives, not the scoreboard. The Eagles are building something special.

“The guys did a good job. We won the turnover battle,” Sirianni told reporters. “Our defense took it away; we didn’t give it away. They forced another fumble on special teams. There are some good things obviously right there. Obviously, we’ve got to do things better both offensively and defensively and special teams-wise.”

Jalen Hurts UNREAL in the Eagles loss vs KC 🔥Career HIGH 32 completions 🔥Career HIGH 387 passing yards – MOST by an Eagles QB w/o an INT since Nick Foles 🔥Career HIGH 434 yards of total offense Sirianni on Hurts

“That's one of the better quarterback performances I've seen” pic.twitter.com/UziU9w64bw — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 3, 2021

Offensively: Sirianni’s team watched three touchdowns called back due to costly penalties despite racking up 461 yards. They committed five offensive penalties, including four on left tackle Andre Dillard.

Sirianni’s team watched three touchdowns called back due to costly penalties despite racking up 461 yards. They committed five offensive penalties, including four on left tackle Andre Dillard. Defensively: Jonathan Gannon’s crew gave up 471 yards, including 200 on the ground. And they couldn’t get off the field on third down: Chiefs converted 9-of-10 while getting handed three free first downs on penalties.

Jonathan Gannon’s crew gave up 471 yards, including 200 on the ground. And they couldn’t get off the field on third down: Chiefs converted 9-of-10 while getting handed three free first downs on penalties. Special teams: Quez Watkins coughed the ball up on a kick return but recovered it. All in all, the unit thrived. Jake Elliott booted three field goals. Arryn Siposs never needed to punt. And they forced a fumble of their own.

Eric Wilson gets the Eagles’ first interception of the season! pic.twitter.com/u2XuDxKOeC — Philly Sports Reports (@PhlySprtsReprts) October 3, 2021

“There are a lot of guys that battled their tails off today,” Sirianni said. “There are a lot of guys that played good football today. You’re happy with that. But obviously you’re never satisfied, and you’re always upset when you lose.”

Sirianni Explains Fourth-Down Decision

One of the main knocks on Sirianni has been his conservative play-calling. He appeared ready to go for it on a 4th-and-3 on the opening drive, then called a timeout and pulled the offense off the field. It seemed bizarre not to try for seven points considering the third-best offense in the NFL was on the other sideline.

Nick Sirianni on leading NFL in penalties (44) and the emotions around being 1-3: “The self-inflicted wounds have to stop. I know I sound the same, but it's still true. We have to stop the self-inflicted wounds of putting ourselves in holes with penalties.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 3, 2021

After the game, Sirianni confessed that he didn’t get the play in fast enough. He thought the refs were going to hit them with a delay of game so he sent in the field-goal unit.

“We ran out of time on the play clock on the one. I didn’t get the call in quick enough,” Sirianni said. “So, once we got to that, I thought it was important that we got points on the board at that particular time.”

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni have addressed this and here’s what happened: Sirianni wanted to go for it but got the call in late, Hurts called timeout to avoid delay of game but Sirianni thought it was a delay of game. He sent the FG unit out as a result. #Eagles https://t.co/9FzLvqi55Y — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) October 3, 2021

Hurts added further context to what happened on the play. He did call a timeout, an unnecessary move if the Eagles had been planning to kick it the whole time. Obviously they were confused.

“[I was] trying to get the ball snapped and then ran out of time,” Hurts said, “so ended up using a timeout. So did call a timeout.”

Former Official Defends JJAW Penalty

An offensive pass interference call on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside wiped out a Zach Ertz touchdown in the third quarter on a 4th-and-goal from the three-yard line.

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay from @SNFonNBC says he believes it was a penalty on JJ Arcega Whiteside https://t.co/9nFxLykXjR — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 3, 2021

He was flagged for “blocking a defender more than one yard down the field,” although it looked to be a ticky-tack call. That penalty backed the Eagles up 10 yards and Sirianni opted for a 31-yard field goal. According to NFL rules analyst Terry McAulay, the refs got that one right. You be the judge.