Nick Sirianni Announces ‘Good Options’ to Replace Eagles Legend

Boyz II Men reminded everyone how hard it is to “Say Goodbye to Yesterday” back in 1991. Now the Philadelphia Eagles are looking at ways to make an inevitable farewell as seamless as possible.

Jason Kelce still hasn’t decided whether he’ll return for his 12th NFL season in 2022. Early indications are that the future Hall of Famer will indeed put off retirement for at least one more year. Head coach Nick Sirianni literally put a keg in the mail to help sway that decision. But the reality of the situation is that Kelce will be riding off into the sunset sooner than later.

Nick Sirianni is wearing a #Sixers jacket to his NFL Combine interview. Confirms that a keg was sent to Jason Kelce's house, via Lower Merion Beverage Co., to ensure he returns this season. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 2, 2022

So, what is the plan for replacing an icon and legend? The most obvious choice is Landon Dickerson, the 2020 Rimington Trophy winner out of Alabama. He started 13 games for the Eagles last season, moving around the offensive line before settling in at left guard for an injured Isaac Seumalo.

But Dickerson was drafted to eventually succeed Kelce in Philly. That remains the plan, per Sirianni, even if he was unwilling to get into “hypotheticals” during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Eagles have options at center.

“That’s a hypothetical scenario. Obviously, we think through everything, and we have some good options there,” Sirianni told reporters. “Again, we’re exploring even more options through free agency and through the draft. So, not something we have to decide right away, but feel like we have good options.”

Jason Kelce looking on as Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson work pic.twitter.com/Kh2sy9KxtA — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) December 2, 2021

Figuring Out the Offensive Line Depth Chart

Obviously, Lane Johnson remains entrenched at right tackle. Ditto for Jordan Mailata at left tackle. Brandon Brooks is gone after announcing his retirement so right guard will be a battle to watch at training camp. Seumalo figures to slide back over at left guard this season, with the right guard spot ripe for competition.

Sacks allowed this season: • Isaac Seumalo: 0

• Lane Johnson: 0

• Jason Kelce: 1

• Jack Driscoll: 1

• Nate Herbig: 1

• Andre Dillard: 1

• Landon Dickerson: 2

• Jordan Mailata: 3 Whatever the Eagles are paying Jeff Stoutland, they should probably double it. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) December 28, 2021

The Eagles could throw Jack Driscoll at right guard – nine starts in 2021 before suffering a high ankle sprain – or use versatile reserve Nate Herbig there. Dickerson, of course, remains an intriguing option if Kelce comes back at center.

“There are a lot of the things that are dependent on that, right?,” Sirianni said. “You have to go through the offseason, you have to go through all the things and everybody has to get back from injuries, get back into the swing of things, we’ll see where – we don’t have to make that decision for quite some time.”

What About Andre Dillard’s Future?

The Eagles were taking calls on Andre Dillard throughout training camp all the way up until the trade deadline last season. They decided to keep the 26-year-old left tackle on the roster for depth, especially after a knee injury all but ended his brief battle with Mailata for the starting spot. They needed him when injuries hit the offensive line, too.

Howie says Andre Dillard “looks great.” Seems to be talking him up for trade, but said also values depth. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) March 2, 2022

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman pointed out that the team cycled through 10 different starters in their first 16 games. Dillard started in five of those games and played extremely well in fill-in duty.

“Just to think that he can only play left tackle limits him and probably does him a disservice,” Roseman said, “but having a really good offensive line is important. Having depth on the offensive line is important.”

For that reason, he could stick around for another year unless a mind-blowing trade offer comes in. Roseman said Dillard looks to be in great shape as he works out regularly at the practice facility. They like what he brings.

“It’s hard to find offensive linemen who can move and who can bend,” Roseman told reporters. “The amazing thing is Andre is working out every day right now. I’m not allowed to really talk to him about anything, but you can see, he looks great. Upper body, lower body, he’s really determined. He wants to play.”