Nick Sirianni Updates Eagles Injury Report, Teases Roster Tweaks

The Philadelphia Eagles have one final practice ahead of their Week 4 matchup. Prior to kickoff, head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on a few key injuries as well as one potential roster move.

Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown has been missing in action all week due to a personal matter. Sirianni told reporters on Friday that his star playmaker “will be ready” to go. (Brown was excused for the birth of his newborn son). Unfortunately, the news wasn’t encouraging on backup running back Boston Scott.

He’s been nursing sore ribs and “probably will be out” against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scott’s absence could throw Trey Sermon into fill-in duty. It would mark his season debut after sitting inactive through the first three weeks.

“He’s a smart guy. Jemal [Singleton] is a really good coach, so they’ve spent a lot time working together,” Sirianni said. “Those reps add up. Obviously, Trey has done a great job picking it up, Jemal has done a great job coaching it, and he has gotten a lot of the reps of doing it.”

RB Trey Sermon on track to make his #Eagles debut with RB Boston Scott (ribs) likely out, per head coach Nick Sirianni.#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Eagles have a decision to make on Britain Covey. The rookie receiver is no longer eligible to be elevated from the practice squad, so the team must either add Covey to the 53-man roster or find a new punt returner. Sirianni teased an impending move on Friday.

“We don’t to have make that decision quite yet,” Sirianni said. “You guys will see here soon.”

Nick Sirianni, Doug Pederson Locking Horns

Nick Sirianni and Doug Pederson won’t physically be lined up across from each other, but they will be staring each other down from the sideline. Considering Sirianni’s uber-competitive gene — this is a guy who battles people in “Rock, Paper, Scissors” — it makes sense that those dog-eat-dog vibes will be permeating on Sunday.

“Yeah, I get competitive going against no matter what coach,” Sirianni said. “I don’t think about Doug [Pederson] in the sense he used to have this job. He did a great job when he was here. Obviously brought this city a Super Bowl, which is unbelievable, and I know he’ll be remembered forever for that. Any time I’m going against any head coach, I’m going to get super competitive against them.”

2018: Eagles unveil statue of Nick Foles, Doug Pederson 2021: Neither one with team pic.twitter.com/NbecDnzdr2 — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 11, 2021

Sirianni was asked if he’s visited Pederson’s “Philly Special” statue outside Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson himself has never seen it in person.

“Yeah, of course, I’ve seen that,” Sirianni said.

Jalen Hurts Reflects on NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Never get too high and never get too low. That is one of the mantras that Jalen Hurts lives by. So naturally, he downplayed any excitement over being named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. He always puts the team and their successes first.

“It’s an honor but it’s more of a reflection of all the work we have put in as a team,” Hurts said. “And the great thing about it is we know we can be better. We know we have more to do to reach our standard on a consistent basis. I’m looking forward to continuing that climb this week.”