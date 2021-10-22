Cowboys WR Attacks Eagles Fans, Jason Kelce: ‘Mind Ya Business’

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown never got the memo about Philadelphia fans. They can be pretty harsh when you get in their bad graces – and, well, he just went straight to football hell.

Brown felt the need to respond to Jason Kelce’s comments about Ben Simmons. He went off on a profanity-laced tirade on Instagram where he told Philly fans to “mind ya business” while referring to their support of Kelce as “cornball activity.” Interesting.

It’s unclear why Brown felt compelled to defend the embattled Sixers player who continues to boycott work despite being under contract. The latest chapter in that ongoing saga has Simmons sitting out the home opener and seeking professional help for mental issues.

Back to Brown. The 25-year-old New Jersey native was a seventh-round pick (239th overall) of Dallas in 2017. He entered the NFL draft after foregoing his senior season at Ohio State, a move that shocked many scouts considering his limited experience as a one-year starter. The Cowboys use him primarily as a blocking receiver (see: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside) due to his size. Brown has 29 career receptions for 333 yards with no touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys WR Noah Brown (who?) just went in on #Eagles fans and Jason Kelce. Harsh words. Two teams don’t play again until Jan. 9 in Philly. Should be a fun one! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oiyC2JtfEY — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 22, 2021

Here are the best parts of Brown’s message to Philly fans (via Bleacher Report):

“All these Philly athletes tryna s–t on Simmons for a extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity.” Brown added: “Idk when speaking on another man habits and accountability to something that ain’t got s–t to do w you became cool.” He concluded with: “Philly still gone fye u up next time u f–k up so sit back and mind ya business.”

Brown made negative headlines when he delivered a borderline dirty hit on Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in 2017. He appeared to be gunning for Miller’s knee, but there was no penalty assessed or fine doled out. He also had a nifty 27-yard catch-and-run in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

Nick Sirianni Addresses Kelce’s Comments

Kelce’s comments got to the heart of why Philly fans are sometimes misunderstood nationally. That blue-collar attitude doesn’t resonate with everyone, but when it does it does in a big way. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he got a chance to listen to them and what he thought.

"We just want to make them proud and we want to give them something to cheer about, so really appreciate that support and look forward to seeing all of the green in the stadium on Sunday." – Coach Sirianni on #EaglesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/OWQzcnlrU7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 22, 2021

Remember, Sirianni already caught flak for embracing the grittiness of his new city when he showed up wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt in Week 3. He gets it, especially the criticism as his team holds a 2-4 record.

“I just love the passion that this city has about their sports and how much they care about the sports here,” Sirianni told reporters. “I think about here and there, like, the criticism that comes to – I’m just thinking – I just can only think about myself, right? And criticism that comes with a two-and-four start and I accept that criticism.

“We’re not playing the way – you know, we want to play better, and we want to get wins on the board. And the criticism is granted. And so, again, I’m doing everything I can do to fix the criticism because I want to be successful, and I want this team to be successful.”

Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert Cleared

The Eagles got great news on the injury front on Friday, October 22. Right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert have been cleared to play in Week 7.

Johnson missed three straight games due to anxiety and depression issues. Sirianni expects him to start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“He had a good week of practice,” the head coach said, “and we’ll be expecting him to play and start at right tackle.

Goedert was out for one start as he quarantined for 10 days after picking up COVID-19. Sirianni confirmed the fourth-year player will start while expressing confidence in the guys behind him – Jack Stoll, Noah Togiai – to spell him if necessary.

“We feel comfortable with the tight ends behind him,” Sirianni said, “that if he has to take a break here or there, then they can.”