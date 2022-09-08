NFL Scout Says Eagles ‘Maybe Making Room’ for Pro Bowl Playmaker

When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles had freed up $6.9 million in extra cap space, people started scratching their heads about an impending move. Was Howie Roseman eyeing up another prized free agent?

Veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher would make sense in the wake of Andre Dillard hitting injured reserve. Dillard is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken forearm. Fisher is a free agent, although reports indicate he has already turned down nine contract offers. The two-time Pro Bowler probably wants to walk into a starting role, not sit buried behind Jordan Mailata on the depth chart. Understandable.

Meanwhile, there is another big fish swimming around the waiver wire: Odell Beckham, Jr. The Pro Bowl receiver is still rehabbing from a torn ACL — an injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI — and won’t be ready to return until November. The best-case scenario has him back on the field for the final 10 games. If the knee is sturdy, Beckham could help a championship contender.

Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

According to Ric Serritella of JAKIB Sports, the Eagles should and might take a flier on Beckham. Sign him to an incentive-laden deal at a cheap base salary, say $2 million, and throw him into the fire. Philadelphia would have playmakers all over the field with Beckham joining A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Dallas Goedert.

“If I’m Howie [Roseman], $2 million with incentives, up to $8 million,” Serritella said. “I’ll give you $1 million per touchdown, OBJ, how about that? $2 million base [salary] and $1 million per touchdown. Because he’s probably only going to play the last six games of the year. The Eagles are maybe making room for something.”

One side note: the Los Angeles Rams are keeping a locker stall open for Beckham in an effort to let him know he’s welcome back at any time.

Does Howie Roseman have one last trick up his sleeve? 👀#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uBjtKyoWoV — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) September 8, 2022

Miles Sanders Declares Himself Ready for Week 1

The Eagles have been “extra precautious” with Miles Sanders all summer after shutting him down with hamstring soreness on August 12. Now Sanders is back on the practice field, showing no signs of rust or limitation. Not shockingly, the starting running back declared himself ready to go for Week 1 in Detroit.

“It’s just one of those injuries you don’t want to risk it in camp, so I attacked the rehab and I’m back, ready to go,” Sanders told ESPN’s Tim McManus.

RB Miles Sanders is practicing today pic.twitter.com/sLy1nj05Kr — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) September 7, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t worried about Sanders: “As far as my level of concern, not high.”

Eagles Release First Hype Video of 2022

The first hype video of the 2022 campaign hit social media around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The theme centered around Jalen Hurts’ message of climbing up and rising to meet high standards. The Eagles begin their journey to the top on Sunday, September 11 on the road against the Detroit Lions.

“I think this is an exciting time to be an Eagle,” Hurts told reporters back on May 4. “One thing I’ve been telling the guys is the foundation has been set, the standard has been set, and the only direction is to climb. And the only way we can do that is doing it together, connecting, doing all these things we should be doing this spring to come together.”