Patrick Mahomes Rumor Debunked Amid Eagles Handshake Controversy

Super Bowl LVII was filled with controversy, on and off the field. The terrible field conditions and questionable officiating cannot be changed. However, the bizarre report of Patrick Mahomes testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs turned out to be unfounded. It was nothing more than satire.

In it, Simon Charles accused the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback of pumping himself with illegal substances at halftime and submitting a positive drug test after the game. He went on to say the NFL was in the process of launching a full-on investigation and possibly stripping the Chiefs of the Lombardi Trophy. None of it turned out to be true.

Fact-checking website Snopes did a deep dive on the Twitter user and determined he publishes fictional content. As the false report continued to spread misinformation on social media, Jordan Liles flagged it as fiction: “No such report could be found in any legitimate news media sources.”

#BREAKING: Chiefs Super Bowl legitimacy put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by Patrick Mahomes during halftime. Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win. pic.twitter.com/ge4jmnF9ub — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) February 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts Did Shake Hands with Patrick Mahomes

Another rumor making the internet rounds on Monday involved the post-game handshake between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles quarterback was seen jogging off the field in a hurry and trekked down the tunnel alone following his team’s 38-35 loss. There was no visual evidence of him congratulating Mahomes at midfield. Shades of Nick Foles and Tom Brady, right? Not quite.

Patrick Mahomes to Jalen Hurts: “Hell of a game.” pic.twitter.com/vAYJiR9ARI — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 13, 2023

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane posted a photo of Hurts and Mahomes in the bowels of State Farm Stadium, outside the locker rooms and in plain sight of several reporters. Hurts also expressed his respect for Mahomes during his post-game press conference.

“I have a lot of respect for him. I always have,” Hurts said. “He’s done some really great things, thus far. For me, we lost. He came away with the win. We came up short, so it’s something that I know will motivate me. I’ve been here before, and that’s the beautiful thing about it, so I’ll figure it out.”

The new era of young talented QBs was on full display last night. The future is bright for the NFL. Patrick Mahomes (SB MVP):

3 TDs

182 Passing Yards

44 Rushing Yards Jalen Hurts:

4 TDs

304 Passing Yards

70 Rushing Yards pic.twitter.com/oUEhPK7YE9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl MVP Puts Hurts’ Doubters on Notice

For anyone needing further evidence of the growing bond between Mahomes and Hurts, take a look at what the Chiefs superstar said about Hurts after Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes went out of his way to hype up the Eagles quarterback and put his doubters (see: Chris Simms) on blast. The future of the NFL is in good hands with these two perennial MVP candidates.

“I mean, if there was any doubters left there shouldn’t be now,” Mahomes told reporters. “I mean, the way he stepped on this stage and ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win. I mean, that was a special performance I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had.

“I mean, even whenever we got all the momentum in that game, and we went up eight points in the fourth quarter for him to respond and move his team down the football field and run in himself in a two-point conversion, it was a special performance by him and I mean, you make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game.”