Eagles Protect 6-foot-5 Ex-Auburn Starter, Pro Bowl RB

The Philadelphia Eagles made their weekly protections from the practice squad, including one surprising new rookie name: Prince Tega Wanogho. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound swing tackle might be called upon to provide depth after the team lost Jack Driscoll for the year.

Tega Wanogho, a sixth-round pick (210th overall), was teammates with Driscoll at Auburn where he started 32 games at left tackle before being sidelined with a knee injury during his senior season. A native of Nigeria, he was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list. He also played basketball and swam in high school.

The 23-year-old had a knee scope on Jan. 28 and missed the NFL Scouting Combine which caused his draft stock to plummet. That didn’t stop Tega Wanogho from being named one of the draft’s “biggest steals” and he entered Eagles training camp trending in the right direction. However, he never made an impact due to a lack of a real preseason.

“God has a special plan for me, and I think this is where I’m supposed to be and this is the right fit for me,” Tega Wanogho told reporters on draft day. “For my knee, just getting there, just rehabbing, trying to get back to 100 percent. I could say I’m alright now. I’m about 90 to 95 percent, so just a work in progress and just trying to get better and get back to 100 percent.”

Jordan Howard Earning More Snaps?

The other biggest name protected on the practice squad was one-time Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard. The former Chicago Bears standout was left off the active roster last week but he did rush four times for 19 yards in Week 13.

The Eagles chose to go into battle in Week 14 with just three running backs: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement. They deemed rookie Jason Huntley a healthy scratch versus the New Orleans Saints. Part of that had to do with the decision to start Jalen Hurts at quarterback who uses his legs like an extra rusher.

Doug Pederson on Jalen Hurts' biggest challenge Sunday: "In order to get him success you gotta attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game, and he can be a part of that." Mentioned "easy completions," like quick game, screens. Says his job is helping Hurts there. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) December 9, 2020

“Opened up a lot of stuff,” Sanders said. “From the first play to the last, they had to respect him and his legs and he’s been doing a great job just reading it.”

Jason Kelce Nominated for Sportsmanship Award

All-Pro center Jason Kelce was named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The honor is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Kelce, of course, has started a franchise record 102 straight games despite the Eagles’ offensive line about to trot out their 13th different combination upfront. It’s also the longest active streak among all NFL centers and Kelce is the only offensive lineman nominated for the prestigious sportsmanship award.

“It’s just amazing to me,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Kelce. “I’ve never really been around a player, an offensive lineman of his caliber that does what he does day in and day out and a ton of respect for Jason.”

