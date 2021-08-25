Eagles Playmaker Has ‘What the F***’ Speed, per Teammate

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was watching Quez Watkins’ Instagram all offseason with his mouth agape. The burner from Southern Miss kept dropping hints that he would be a different receiver in 2021. Whether it was videos of him exploding out of cuts or catching dimes from Jalen Hurts, Watkins was teasing the newest summer blockbuster. Himself.

Maddox saw all the coming attractions on social media and did a double take. He knew his teammate was better than what the stats showed last season but this was next level. So the Eagles’ starting nickel cornerback texted Watkins to see what was up.

“I watched one clip and I said, What the f***?. I typed it in, ‘Man, you’re running’ and he said, ‘Yea, I’m coming for you this year.’ I said, ‘I see you’ and then he got out here and it shows,” Maddox told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s been working really hard in the offseason and it’s showing on the field and, like I said, he’s blazing down and he’s making big catches and grabs. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year, it’s going to be fun.”

The sixth-round pick barely saw the field in his rookie campaign – seven catches for 106 yards and one touchdown on 119 offensive snaps – after a training camp injury slowed his development. Watkins never earned a spot in Doug Pederson’s “Circle of Trust.”

My god Quez Watkins

So the 23-year-old took matters into his own hands this offseason while promising to “make em count you in.” His summer hashtag was “itspersonal” – and that goes hand-in-hand with a real body tattoo that reads: “Legend.”

“I put a whole bunch of pressure on myself,” Watkins said. “Coming from where I’m coming from, it’s a very small city [Athens, Alabama], not a lot of opportunities – and for me to have this opportunity, it’s great. And then I know I have all my peoples back home counting on me and supporting me.”

Watkins Worked Out with Calvin Ridley

One noticeable area of improvement has been Watkins’ route-running, specifically the speed in which he breaks in and out of his cuts. He learned the importance of smooth, fluid movements from Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons. The two share the same trainer and sometimes work out together.

“Really learning how to get in and out of my breaks,” Watkins said. “Staying low, consistently staying low on my routes, no matter which route it is, and just getting in and out as fast as possible. He’s one of the best route runners in the game.”

Quez Watkins 79 yard TD 💨 Remember Quez Watkins last year had the second fastest 40 time at the combine 4.35 behind Henry Ruggs

Everyone knows Watkins can flat-out fly in the open field – Maddox called him a “speed demon,” with his 4.35-second 40 time – but he’s also starting to make contested catches. Unlike some of the NFL’s other speedy receivers, Watkins carries a solid 6-foot frame that he can use to climb the ladder. He also packed on lean muscle in the offseason as evidenced by a chiseled torso, complete with six-pack abs. Good luck fighting him for the football.

“I always want the ball more regardless of who it is,” Watkins said. “I want it, it’s my ball, so I’m going to go get it.”

Quez Watkins on sharing balls with Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith: "Sometimes you got to get your brother open, we're a family. So it don't matter who gets the ball or who or what – as long as we're winning games and moving the ball, that's all that matters."

Those new skills should serve him well in the slot and on the outside. He’ll be expected to rotate in and every receiver position this year in Nick Sirianni’s offense, one that seeks to throw defenses off with confusing looks.

“I learned how to play small ball when I came into the slot, small but still fast and outside,” Watkins said. “I had to become big and use my speed as well, in the slot, you know. I just had to learn how to be shifty and stuff.”

Maddox Confirms He’s Starting Nickel Corner

Maddox has taken every single snap as the first-team nickel cornerback this summer, so it came as no surprise when he revealed that he’ll be the starter there in Week 1. He told reporters that he doesn’t expect to see any snaps on the outside despite playing opposite Darius Slay last season.

Avonte Maddox on biggest thing to improve on: "Eyes, eyes, eyes, eyes, eyes." If the receiver is breaking to a landmark, gotta get your eyes there first. New secondary coach Dennard Wilson has been preaching that.

At 5-foot-9, Maddox struggled to match up with bigger targets in 2020 and switches back to the role where he thrived as a rookie. It’s all about the eyes.

“Things move faster when you’re on the inside,” Maddox said. “Your key could be the tight end and he can slice back, and then the next key could be the guard and he could be pulling … I just make sure my eyes are right and on the key.”