NFL Rumors: Eagles ‘Very Interested’ in Trade for Ex-Rams Star

The Philadelphia Eagles can’t catch a break in free agency when it comes to wide receivers. A new report indicates the team missed out on Robert Woods, a former Super Bowl champion for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles were “very interested” in Woods, according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano. The 29-year-old stud receiver had his 2021 campaign cut short after tearing his ACL during practice on November 12. That injury wasn’t supposed to linger or cause him to miss training camp. Ultimately, the Eagles whiffed on another potential stud to pair opposite DeVonta Smith.

Woods joins Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark, Christian Kirk, Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster on their list of greatest misses this offseason. Philadelphia had a trade in place to land Calvin Ridley from Atlanta, but a gambling investigation and his subsequent suspension derailed the deal. Oh well, another one bites the dust.

Woods heads to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, an insanely cheap price tag for a top-flight receiver. He made 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns while earning his first Super Bowl ring. Woods has long been considered a top wideout in the league, one with two 1,000-yard seasons and 40 total touchdowns. He has racked up 570 career receptions for 7,077 yards in nine NFL seasons.

Every catch from Robert Woods 150 yard game against Seattle last year pic.twitter.com/cu4hopd13T — Two Tone Fanatics (@twotonefanatics) March 19, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Titans Release Julio Jones After Down Year

One surprising name making the rounds for Philly to sign this week has been Julio Jones. The seven-time Pro Bowler was released by the Titans on Wednesday after an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. He caught 31 balls for 434 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games. The moved saved Tennesse roughly $12 million in salary-cap space, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Jones’ release seemed surprising when it happened, then the Titans traded for Woods. Everything makes sense. Should the Eagles pursue the 33-year-old star? Jones is only two years removed from a 1,394-yard season. Plus, he has that Alabama connection that Howie Roseman has craved over the past two offseasons. Darius Slay lobbied for Jones in 2021 and DeVonta Smith has patterned his game after the former Crimson Tide standout.

DeVonta Smith broke Alabama's single game receiving record passing Amari Cooper and Julio Jones with 274 yards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O9bBMIt72f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2019

“There’s been great guys like Julio [Jones] and [Amari Cooper]. We still watch film of them,” Smith told FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, via 24/7 Sports. “It’s stuff I took out of their toolbox to get to where I am. I don’t get to where I am without watching them. Watching Julio run all the glance routes in Atlanta and things like that. That’s just stuff I had put in my toolbox, and I’m like, ‘Y’all helped me get here.’”

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Headline Other Options

Jones isn’t the only remaining free-agent option at the receiver position. Philadelphia could make a run at a solid veteran like Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr. The latter was thought to be heading back to the Rams, but Los Angeles just added Allen Robinson. A few other lesser-known players out there include Will Fuller, Jamison Crowder, T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Cole Beasley, Zach Pascal, Keelan Cole.

Available free agent WRs still on the market Odell Beckham Jr

Jarvis Landry

Julio Jones

AJ Green

Cole Beasley

Zach Pascal

Will Fuller

Keelan Cole

Jamison Crowder

Sammy Watkins

Richie James

Auden Tate pic.twitter.com/4RolTno0Gt — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) March 19, 2022

Hilton and Pascal have been mentioned multiple times due to their relationship with Nick Sirianni. The Eagles head coach oversaw their development when he served as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020. Remember, Sirianni was hands-on with the receivers there and in previous jobs as a position coach.