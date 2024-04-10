NFL Writer Bullish on Eagles’ Saquon Barkley in 2024: ‘Should Drive Linebackers Crazy’

The Philadelphia Eagles broke with organizational precedent and are betting big on Saquon Barkley making a significant, tangible impact on the offense in 2024.

Barkley and the Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $37.5 million at the onset of free agency, one year removed from what was seemingly the nadir of the running back market across the NFL.

At least one NFL writer is bullish that Barkley will deliver major dividends for the Eagles, thanks in part to his scheme fit in head coach Nick Sirianni’s offense and the opportunity to play run behind arguably the most dominant offensive line he’s had in front of him in his career.

“The Eagles have plenty of mouths to feed,” Kevin Patra writes for NFL.com, suggesting Barkley outperforms his 2023 production this season. “But, if D’Andre Swift was able to put up 1K rushing yards in Philly in 2023, Saquon can do the same in 2024. Barkley still has juice, and I believe offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and QB Jalen Hurts will more fully exploit Barkley’s pass-game skills than the Giants did over the past few years.

“Jason Kelce’s retirement puts a ding in the blocking lanes, but the Eagles won’t fall apart up front and remain worlds better than what Barkley was running behind with Big Blue. The key will be Barkley staying healthy. If he can do that, his gashing style fits perfectly next to Hurts, provides home-run ability out of the backfield and should drive linebackers crazy in coverage.”

Barkley rushed for 962 yards with six touchdowns for the Giants in 2023, while adding 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout his career in New York, since being chosen by the Giants No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, neither former head coaches Pat Shurmur nor Joe Judge ever quite utilized Barkley as a pass-catcher out of the backfield as frequently as his skill-set and explosiveness in the open field might suggest they should.

Barkley had a career-high 91 receptions as a rookie, meanwhile, over the past two seasons, Eagles’ running backs have pulled down 116 receptions.

The combination of one of the NFL’s most dominant offensive lines in front of him, and a system that emphasizes running backs in the passing game could elevate Barkley’s game to new heights in 2024.

New Eagles’ Teammate Has Bold Prediction for Barkley

Through the first six seasons of his career, Barkley has developed a reputation as one of the most dominant and versatile running backs in the league.

While injuries have taken a bit of a toll, Barkley has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards three times, behind an offensive line that has consistently ranked near the bottom of the NFL.

That’s about to change, and one of Barkley’s new teammates, newly-signed receiver Parris Campbell believes the star running back is about to put the league on notice.

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell said Saturday, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly. And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses.