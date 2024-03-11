Saquon Barkley Sends 5-Word Message After Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing the New York Giants‘ biggest star.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing former Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal. However, the deal could be worth up to $46.75 million and $26 million guaranteed. The maximum average per year salary of $15.83 million would be the second-highest for a running back in NFL history.

“Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources,” writes Schefter. “Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833M, which would be second highest for a RB in NFL History.”

Saquon Barkley Sends Message After Eagles Signing

Shortly after the report came out, Barkley took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank people for his Giants tenure, saying that he’s “excited for the next chapter.”

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter,” wrote Barkley.

The two-time Pro Bowl star is considered one of the top backs in the NFL, having won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and having led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage during his rookie campaign.

Over his first six seasons, Barkley has ran for 5,211 yards and 78 touchdowns in 74 starts. His rushing yards are the 10th-highest total since the 2018 season.

With the Eagles’ starting running back, D’Andre Swift, leaving for a three-year, $24.5 million deal — the contract includes $15.3 million guaranteed — with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles had a major void to fill at the running back position. With the addition of Barkley, Philadelphia will enter the 2024 season with an even more beefed-up rushing attack alongside Jalen Hurts.

The departure of Swift and acquisition of Barkley marks the second consecutive offseason that Philadelphia has allowed their starting running back to walk in free agency. The Eagles previously allowed Miles Sanders — who was named to a Pro Bowl after the 2022 season — to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles Sign Bryce Huff to $51.1 Million Deal

The Eagles are signing another New York playmaker to a deal.

According to Schefter, the Eagles are signing former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal. The deal is the largest for an undrafted non-quarterback in NFL history.

“Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources,” writes Schefter. “The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources.”

The 25-year-old Huff registered 10 sacks during the 2023 season despite not starting a single game. In fact, he appeared in just 42% of the defensive snaps last season.

According to Brendan Deeg of The Score, advanced analytics show that Huff is one of the NFL’s top pass rushers.

“Bryce Huff: 67 pressures on only 334 pass rush snaps. 86.8 pass-rush grade (highest on Jets). 22.9 pass-rush win % (best in NFL). 10 sacks, 21 QB hits,” writes Deeg. “Only 25 years old. This is a steal at $51.1 million. Great signing by Howie.”

With the Eagles currently shopping Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat on the trade market, the addition of Huff means that at least one of them will likely be traded.