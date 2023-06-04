Ex-Eagles ‘Mastermind’ Predicted to Win Major NFL Award

The Philadelphia Eagles were proactive in promoting Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator after losing Shane Steichen to start the offseason. He’ll take his play-calling talents to lead the Indianapolis Colts in a move that generated high-fives among the coaching fraternity.

Steichen has been called an offensive mastermind, a guy who received a ton of credit for helping Jalen Hurts morph into an MVP candidate in two short seasons under his tutelage. The former offensive coordinator was one of the hottest head-coaching names on the market.

Steichen’s reputation precedes him as he looks to turn first-round pick Anthony Richardson into the next great franchise quarterback. The Colts also picked up Gardner Minshew in free agency for the ultimate insurance policy. That’s why quite a few analysts are predicting Steichen to win Coach of the Year.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr handed the 38-year-old offensive guru the award in one of his “100 Bold Predictions.” He wrote the following about Steichen:

It’s easier to be considered for this award when you’re starting from a bad place. The Colts were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season and endured the optical hit of a Week 10 change to Jeff Saturday on the sidelines. During Saturday’s tenure, the Colts lost seven straight games and surrendered the biggest comeback loss in NFL history. This is a quick way of saying that the pump is primed for a turnaround.

Update: #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is already splitting 1st-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew, per coach Shane Steichen. Richardson just turned 21-years old earlier this week and is making early strides with the team. Wil he end up starting Week 1? we'll see. pic.twitter.com/xUMSb6FBdu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023

Eagles, Colts Announce Joint Practice

Steichen will lead his new team into Lincoln Financial Field in a preseason game on August 24. Prior to the contest, the Eagles and Colts will hold a joint practice on August 22. Philadelphia also has a joint practice scheduled with the Cleveland Browns ahead of their preseason game on August 17. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been very big on joint practices since taking the helm. He likes to use them as a measuring stick.

“I actually thought obviously the joint practices are giving you in-game experience,” Sirianni told reporters last August. “Controlled game experience for two days in a row at practice to work on things that you want to work on and the other team wants to work on and you don’t get your quarterback hit, stuff like that. It’s not live to the ground. So, it’s a controlled experience.”

The Eagles will be holding their joint practice with the Colts this year. It will be Shane Steichen’s first time back since leaving to become the Colts head coach. pic.twitter.com/RTTrRN4kZP — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 2, 2023

Jordan Davis Working Hard on Technique

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis is expected to be a starter in his sophomore season after sitting behind Javon Hargrave in 2022. He’s ready to tackle his new role head-on, especially when it comes to the mental part of the game. Davis showed up to OTAs in great shape, with a clear focus on using proper technique.

“That was the biggest thing,” Davis said, referring to fixing technique. “You know, I watched the film of myself and realized that my technique was really raw, so I wanted to come in hot. I wanted to come in sharp. I want to make sure I set a great example for them [the rookies], and I don’t want to be the guy who falls behind or the guy that coach has to correct my technique every time.”