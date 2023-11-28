Eagles Make Decision on Pursuit of Shaq Leonard Amid Cowboys Rumors

The latest Philadelphia Eagles rumors reveal the team is aiming for a visit with three-time Pro Bowler Shaq Leonard. The star defender is meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will get a visit with Leonard, or if the veteran will sign with Cowboys during his meeting. What does appear clear is that the Eagles have decided to pursue Leonard. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Leonard “should” be visiting with the Eagles heading into Week 13.

“Free-agent three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is visiting today [November 28] with the Dallas Cowboys and, in the words of a source, ‘should be visiting later this week’ with the Philadelphia Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on November 28.

Yet, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini noted that no visit with the Eagles has been scheduled. Philadelphia has “hope” the team can meet with Leonard, but this is dependent on the star not reaching a deal during his Dallas visit.

“All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is visiting with the Cowboys and I was told the Eagles do not have a visit set up yet,” Russini said on November 28. “The hope in Philly is if he leaves Dallas without a deal, they can land him. There are also other teams talking to Leonard’s camp about possible interest.”

Eagles Rumors: Philly Has an Increasing Interest in Adding Shaquille Leonard

#Cowboys vs. #Eagles? Free Agent Shaq Leonard to Visit Both NFC East Rivals https://t.co/blPJ59oEbl — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) November 28, 2023

There have been conflicting Eagles rumors on the team’s interest level in signing Leonard. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson initially reported the Eagles were not interested in Leonard.

“Not previously. Initial interest was not there,” Anderson tweeted on November 27. “However, if Zach Cunningham’s hamstring injury that ruled him out of the game against the Bills is problematic & lingers, they could potentially discuss Leonard again.”

Hours later, Anderson updated her reporting noting Philly had an “increasing interest” in Leonard. This change of heart happened as a result of Zach Cunningham’s injury.

“I’m told the Eagles now have increasing interest in pursuing free agent LB Shaq Leonard, following the reported hamstring injury to LB Zach Cunningham Sunday, per source,” Anderson added.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has More Cap Space to Use Than the Eagles in a Battle for Shaq Leonard

My sense is #Cowboys defensive coaches have encouraged front office to sign Shaq Leonard. Cowboys, Eagles and Broncos have shown interest, per source. Cowboys view as instinctive, role player. Source with another team believes his movement/speed diminished by back surgeries. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 23, 2023

For Leonard to be wearing an Eagles uniform, it appears the front office will have to overcome several obstacles. Namely, Leonard’s first visit since surprisingly becoming a free agent is to the team’s rival in Dallas.

Assuming Leonard’s health checks out, owner Jerry Jones will likely push Leonard to sign with the Cowboys before taking additional visits. The other challenge is the Cowboys have more remaining cap space to use than the Eagles in a battle for Leonard.

The good news for Philadelphia is the financial aspect may not be a part of Leonard’s decision. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Leonard was likely to start on the practice squad at his next stop. A practice squad deal would be the same money regardless of the team.

“Something to consider w/potential Shaq Leonard signing: Eagles have only $2m in cap space, per OTC,” 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Eliot Shorr-Parks tweeted on November 27. “The Cowboys have $6m. I am sure Howie can/will make the money work, but the Eagles don’t have a ton of space. The Cowboys have more space to work with if it is a bidding war.”