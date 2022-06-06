Eagles Announce Single-Game Tickets, Including New VIP Experience

The Philadelphia Eagles will put single-game tickets on sale on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. There is a four-game limit per household and the team is encouraging fans to log into Ticketmaster early due to high demand.

Fans will have access to purchase all 10 home games at Lincoln Financial Field, which includes one preseason contest and nine regular-season games. Philadelphia hosts the following opponents: Minnesota (September 19), Jacksonville (October 2), Dallas (October 16), Pittsburgh (October 30), Washington (November 14), Green Bay (November 27), Tennessee (December 4), New Orleans (January 1), New York Giants (January 8).

The Eagles will also host a public training-camp practice at the Linc on August 7 at 7 p.m. Those tickets will sell for $10 each, with the option to purchase an upgraded VIP ticket for $25. That includes a “special on-field experience before the start of practice,” according to a press release. Parking is free. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Eagles Set Training Camp Start Date

Everyone knew Eagles training camp was going to kick off sometime in late July. Now there is an official date. The team announced that players must report on Tuesday, July 26. Exact dates and times for all practice sessions will be released at a later date. The preseason begins on August 12 with a home game against the New York Jets at 7:30 p.m.

Eagles Training Camp will officially begin when players report on Tuesday, July 26 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/wwsJlY2prG — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 6, 2022

Many of the guys have been working out with personal trainers and at skills academies throughout the offseason. It’s something the coaching staff encourages to break up the monotony.

“And all these guys have a routine,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “Some guys are in different spots, but they all have a routine so they make sure they’re in tiptop shape when they come back to work to start training camp. I’m not worried about that. Those guys are professionals and they’ll be ready to go come training camp.”

Eagles Announce Front-Office Changes

A slew of hirings and firings in the front office have been leaked out to the press since the 2022 NFL draft. The Eagles made all the moves official on June 3 when they released some key title changes within the football operations and scouting departments.

The most notable names switching chairs were Jon Ferrari and Alec Halaby who will share the role of assistant general manager. Halaby, of course, is the much-ballyhooed Harvard grad known as an analytics wizard. He is rumored to have the ear of general manager Howie Roseman and team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

All the Eagles' front office changes: pic.twitter.com/htV8cgwkcr — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, long-time security chief Dom DiSandro was given the title of Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer. That’s a nice promotion for a guy Roseman called out by name after the draft.

“There’s nobody better in the National Football League than Dom DiSandro about getting to the bottom of guys and figuring out guys and talking to guys and understanding who are risks and who are fits for this team,” Roseman said on April 20. “He knows our team backwards and forwards. He knows the players that fit for our culture, for our team, and our city.”