AFC South Rival Exacts Revenge on Eagles, Steal Franchise Favorite

Make that two talented veteran tackles poached off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Le’Raven Clark is headed to the Tennessee Titans and should see immediate action there.

Clark, a third-round pick in 2016, was initially waived by the Eagles coming out of training camp then cleared waivers and made it back. The Titans were in desperate need of offensive line help after watching left guard Jamarco Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan hit injured reserve in recent days.

Clark — a favorite player of the Eagles coaching staff — has experience at moving around the line: six starts at left tackle, six starts at right guard, and four starts at right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder should step right in and see a role for Tennessee. This marks the second time in three weeks that a rival team has stolen an Eagles offensive lineman (see: Kayode Awosika).

The #Titans signed OL Le’Raven Clark off the @Eagles practice squad and to the team’s 53-man roster. The @Titans also signed veteran LB Joe Schobert (@JoeTheScho) to their practice squad on Tuesday. READ https://t.co/3aUxivUvNH pic.twitter.com/p5TKQFklRZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 28, 2022

Clark’s departure further explains the decision to work out offensive tackle Roderick Johnson. The Eagles are waiting for reserve tackles Andre Dillard and Brett Toth to come off injured reserve. They also have Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Josh Sills ready to see snaps on the active roster. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the importance of depth on the offensive line back in July.

“So, looking forward to the competition of all those roles of not only the starting positions, at every position, but also the backups,” Sirianni said on July 27. “We just had a lot of good depth at the offensive line for a long time. Tribute to Howie and his staff. They’ve done a great job getting us depth, and Stout has done a great job developing those players.”

Brandon Graham Earns NFC Player of the Week

Brandon Graham has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The veteran defensive end notched 2.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 2 tackles for loss, and 5 quarterback hits in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

More impressively, Graham did his damage in limited usage: 27 out of a potential 77 snaps (35%). The future Eagles Hall of Famer is turning in Pro Bowl numbers in a backup’s role.

“Man, you just want him on the field,” Sirianni said of Graham. “You want him on the field Monday through Saturday as well because naturally there are going to be lulls, right. Like oh, it’s Wednesday, coaches were up all night working and it’s Week 6 and man we are kind of dragging ass today, right and someone has to pick us up, and BG seems like he’s the one that always can do that.”

A Brandon Graham strip-sack sets up this Dallas Goedert touchdown.pic.twitter.com/EyjlL5wWO1 — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 25, 2022

Fletcher Cox Bounces Back, Too

Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was initially cut by the Eagles in the offseason, then decided to return on a one-year deal worth $14 million. It was a cost-cutting move that benefited the team and player. Cox gets to chase another championship; the Eagles retain one of their defensive leaders.

Fletcher Cox is a problem for the Commanders OL. Blows up RG Trai Turner here pic.twitter.com/jHJxhyLq8B — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Cox was another guy flying to the ball against Washington. He finished with 1.5 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss. After the game, he talked about improving from a career-worst year in 2021. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon applauded his bounce-back “train wreck” campaign.

“That’s why he wears a C on his chest. He ultimately wants to do everything he can do to help our team win,” Gannon told reporters. “He knows he’s an impact player for us. He wants to be put in positions that he can impact the game. He understands the value of how we align him and deploy him to train wreck the game, which is what he did.”