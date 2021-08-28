Eagles Shake up QB Room With Trade for Former AFC Starter: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have been involved in trade rumors all offseason regarding their quarterback situation.

With a treasure trove of draft picks at their disposal and with uncertainty at the position, the speculation made sense.

Well, where there is smoke there is often fire and apparently, that was the case for the Eagles.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Stunning Trade Rocks Eagles QB Room

On Saturday morning Adam Schefter dropped an absolute bomb that no one saw coming with the Eagles pulling the trigger on a quarterback trade, but not the one you were likely expecting.

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2022 sixth-rounder.

If Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season, that’ll become a fifth-rounder.

Coming off of the preseason finale vs the New York Jets, the Eagles left that contest with a lot more questions than answers for their backup quarterback situation.

Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were battling it out for the No. 2 job and they left a lot to be desired.

The overall box score doesn’t look particularly bad for either player, but they certainly didn’t pass the eye test. In a corresponding roster move following the trade, the Eagles released Mullens from the roster the team announced.

Story is developing we’ll provide more details as they come…