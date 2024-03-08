Blockbuster Proposed Trade Sends $100 Million Eagles Star to Bears

Star receiver A.J. Brown has attempted to double down on his commitment to the Philadelphia Eagles, but this is not stopping the trade rumors from swirling. Bleacher Report put together a few potential trade packages involving Brown for the Eagles to explore. One intriguing trade proposal has the Eagles sending Brown to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Assuming they do draft Caleb Williams, they trade away Justin Fields,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Ellenbogen explained during a March 7, 2024 live stream. “They get maybe a second and a fourth [draft picks for Fields]. They still have that first-round pick [No. 9]. And that first-round pick is either going to protect Caleb Williams or that first-round pick is going to be a weapon for Caleb Williams.

“So, in my opinion, if they’re going to go for a weapon, how about go out and get A.J. Brown? You put him with D.J. Moore. You have Cole Kmet. That’s a pretty nasty trio over there to give a kid coming right out of college those weapons.”

Eagles Star A.J. Brown’s 4-Year, $100 Million Contract Runs Through 2026

There are obvious reasons why this trade makes sense for the Bears. Giving Caleb Williams two legitimate playmakers in Brown and D.J. Moore would give the former USC star every chance to succeed in the NFL.

For the Eagles, why would general manager Howie Roseman consider a deal like this? There are obviously financial implications given Brown’s four-year, $100 million contract is slated to run through the 2026 season.

Brown is still a cap bargain for 2024 with a $1.1 million salary combined with a $12.4 million cap hit. Yet, this cap number escalates all the way up to $26.5 million in 2025. Brown’s cap hit will be a massive $41.5 million in 2026.

Eagles Rumors: Would Philadelphia Consider Trading A.J. Brown for a Top-10 Draft Pick?

The challenge is the top receivers are likely to be already be off the board by the No. 9 pick. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft has Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers all being selected within the first six picks.

In this hypothetical scenario, Philly could address another position like cornerback at No. 9 and select a receiver later in the draft. Yet, this trade leaves a giant hole of offensive production to replace. Brown posted a career-high 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and 7 touchdowns in 17 starts last season.

A.J. Brown on Eagles Trade Rumors: ‘I Want to Be Here’

Despite plenty of rumors about his future, Brown has expressed his desire to remain in Philadelphia. Back in February, Brown called into Philadelphia 94 WIP to shoot down the trade rumors.

“A.J. Brown just called into @SportsRadioWIP. He was asked how he felt about being on the Eagles roster and said the following: ‘I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s simple as that, next question,'” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s EJ Smith posted in a series of February 23 messages on X.

“I think it’s important to note he was asked about how he felt being on the roster because I’m still not entirely sure why there’s so much speculation about him getting traded or wanting to be traded.”