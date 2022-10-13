Four Pro Bowl Defensive Ends Could Be Available for Eagles at Trade Deadline

With the Philadelphia Eagles squarely in the championship hunt as the last undefeated team in the NFL, and general manager Howie Roseman‘s penchant for being active in the league’s trade market, it’s hard to imagine the Birds standing pat at the November 1 trade deadline.

The Eagles don’t have any glaring needs, which means Roseman has flexibility, but a few positions make more sense than others (like tight end). The one that perhaps makes the most sense is defensive end, with the season-ending injury to Derek Barnett leaving the Eagles a bit thin behind Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat.

Since Graham is also 34 years old and in the last year of his deal, the Eagles could consider giving up quite a bit in a trade for a young defensive end who they view as a piece of their long-term plan. If they have the opportunity to deal away their later first round pick for a Pro Bowl caliber defensive end who is 26 or younger, it makes all the sense in the world to improve their roster now and in the future.

With several of the teams with prominent defensive ends who could end up on the trade block sitting at 2-3, it makes sense that this could be a market that doesn’t really take form until the last week or so before the trade deadline. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo is reporting that the market could be late to develop.

Asking around on the DE market, and it sounds like there are going to be several teams shopping, but the market could be late to develop.#Jaguars, with loads of EDGE depth could look to move off some players at the position to add draft capital, sources say | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 13, 2022

So keep in mind that some of these names are less likely to become available than others, and it depends how things shake out on the field this month.

Brian Burns, 24, Carolina Panthers (1-4)

Burns is already a Pro Bowler at a young age, and has posted nine sacks in each of the last two years. He’s already racked up four sacks through five games this year, and he has just one year left on his contract after this season according to Spotrac.

If the Panthers decide to move him, understanding that he may be difficult to retain after next year anyway, the Eagles should be willing to trade a first round pick for Burns, and perhaps a bit more.

He would immediately become the starter across from Brandon Graham, while becoming his heir apparent as the Eagles top defensive end. Given that he would upgrade the team now, while also being a candidate to be extended and anchor the defensive line in the future, the Birds should be willing to give up more for him than they might give up for other potential additions, regardless of position.

Bradley Chubb, 26, Denver Broncos (2-3)

That same logic applies to Chubb, who is already in the last year of his deal according to Spotrac. While Chubb plays outside linebacker in the Broncos 3-4 scheme, he played defensive end in college at North Carolina State, and should be able to switch back. At 6’4″ and 275 pounds, playing with a hand in the dirt shouldn’t be an issue.

Chubb has 26 sacks in 46 career games, including 5.5 this season. He’d likely cost a little bit less than Burns in a trade, although the Eagles would likely still have to part with a first round pick.

The question is whether the Broncos enter selling mode. How they fare against the Chargers, Jets, and Jaguars could determine that.

J.J. Watt, 33, Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

That applies to the Cardinals, too. But if they do decide to sell, J.J. Watt is a prime candidate as a veteran in the last year of his contract. Watt has 2.5 sacks in four games, but is far removed from his last double digit sack year in 2018.

The trade compensation would likely be a lot less for a player like Watt, as he’d be brought in almost entirely as a playoff rental and it’s unlikely the Eagles would extend him. That said, if they can’t get one of the first two names, Watt should be near the top of the list of others who could provide some help in a Super Bowl run this year.

Robert Quinn, 32, Chicago Bears (2-3)

A year after going off for 18.5 sacks, Quinn has had a relatively quiet start with just one sack in five games. The question is whether his play has fallen off or whether a change of scenery might do the trick to get him going again.

The problem here is Quinn will have two more years left on his deal at an average value of $13.5 million. That might ultimately make Roseman look to go in another direction, especially since the Birds could choose to make a move at another position.

Arden Key, 26, Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

Key is on a one-year deal, so if things come unraveled in Jacksonville this month, he could be moved on the cheap. Given Lombardo’s report that the Jaguars may look to move defensive ends for draft picks, Key fits the bill.

He only has one sack through five games this year, but did notch 6.5 sacks last year. He wouldn’t quite replace Derek Barnett’s production, but he would restore some depth at the position while maintaining flexibility going into the offseason. The trade compensation would likely be cheap – perhaps as little as a sixth or seventh round pick.

Montez Sweat, 26, Washington Commanders (1-4)

Sweat has two sacks in five games this year, and 23 sacks in 47 games throughout his career. If the goal is to replace Brandon Graham looking towards the future, Sweat is probably not that guy.

But if the goal is to replace Derek Barnett’s production and restore depth to the rotation, Sweat could fit the bill. With this year and next remaining on his deal though, there would be a bit less flexibility. That said, it appears there’s a pretty good chance that he’s going to be put on the block.

With the trade deadline approaching, through league conversations, the sense I get is the #Commanders could be sellers. Names like Logan Thomas and Montez Sweat could make sense if Washington does a tear down. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 12, 2022

Sweat would be a nice fallback option for Roseman if he wants to make a move at the position, and things don’t work out for some of the top targets.