Reunion Rumors Fly After Dolphins Release Ex-Eagles Top Target

Travis Fulgham was a surprise cut coming out of 2021 training camp. He led all Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers in yardage (539) last season while earning well-deserved kudos from Pro Football Focus. Carson Wentz called Fulgham a “big-time playmaker.”

Now the 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is sitting out on the waiver wire for any NFL team to claim. The Miami Dolphins released Fulgham from their practice squad on December 13. He wasn’t active for a single game this season, but that hasn’t stopped Eagles fans from beating the drum for his return. The move carried extra momentum when the team announced it was placing Quez Watkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

It’s an interesting idea to consider. Fulgham doesn’t have anywhere near the same speed as Watkins who ranks eighth in the league for yards-per-catch (15.8). However, Fulgham’s towering size and play-making ability make him a talented possession receiver, arguably one with a ton more upside than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Quez Watkins is on the COVID list Travis Fulgham has been released Stars are aligning pic.twitter.com/92W1xXPaHb — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) December 13, 2021

The Travis Fulgham mania was probably the highlight of Eagles 2020 season. For that, I wish him all the success in the world. I’d love to see that magic again. Had to be there. It was incredible. — 🏈 Kelly (@football_kelly) December 14, 2021

Travis Fulgham released immediately upon word of Quez Watkins being placed on the COVID list. 👀👀👀 https://t.co/eLPBRKxicA — Eagles Nation (6-7) (@PHLEaglesNation) December 13, 2021

With Quez Watkins now on the reserve/COVID-19 list, does Philadelphia potentially bring back former Eagle great Travis Fulgham? https://t.co/zjN5LDHrKQ — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) December 13, 2021

The Eagles initially left Fulgham off the 53-man roster, then signed him to the practice squad. The team released him for good on October 11. General manager Howie Roseman explained why the team went with Arcega-Whiteside over Fulgham after camp.

“I think the first thing is with Travis, here’s a guy who obviously had a heck of a stretch for us last year. And we looked at it that this was a new year and this was a new beginning, and we wanted to go based on what we saw and take the whole process into play,” Roseman said on August 31. “When you talk about J.J. and what he did during camp and his contributions on offense, his willingness and his desire to be an excellent special teams player, which you saw during the preseason, and the whole picture of that and how it fits into the group at receiver.”

Doug Pederson Ignites Comeback Rumors

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson inevitably gets linked to every job opening in the NFL. He is a Super Bowl-winning leader of men and those guys don’t grow on trees. Jacksonville remains the obvious choice, especially with Urban Meyer mired in turmoil. The Jaguars haven’t fired Meyer but the move is growing increasingly expected by the day.

Doug Pederson is on with us now! https://t.co/L2ItStHKd5 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 14, 2021

Pederson made an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP where he talked about a possible return to coaching. While he didn’t comment specifically on his interest in the Jaguars job, the implication was there. Pederson wants back in.

“Any opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL again would be great,” Pederson told Angelo Cataldi. “You just look around the league. I think you can be a little more selective with where you take your next shot. Where you can lead, where you can come in and put your mark on an organization, put your mark on culture, how you can develop young men and try to help that team and that franchise win another championship.”

Jason Kelce, Ultimate Leader

The love letters to Jason Kelce keep pouring in as the Eagles pump up his candidacy for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The team has produced a series of videos showing how deserving he is of the honor. The latest one comes from Super Bowl champion tight end Brent Celek. Prior to joining the Eagles, the two were college teammates at Cincinnati. Celek called Kelce the “ultimate leader” and explained why.

“To me, you’re the ultimate leader,” Celek said. “And the reason I say that is, you just make the people around you so much better. Whether that’s on the field making sure you see every single look, making sure that the offensive line, the tight ends, everybody is tied in and we’re doing everything the exact right way – or off the field, just being a great friend that I could talk to. And I thank you, bro, because I feel like you made me a better person.”