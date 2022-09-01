Eagles Sign Ex-49ers RB, Former College Teammate with Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles had an open roster spot and they filled it with one of Jalen Hurts’ college teammates. The team claimed Trey Sermon off waivers on Thursday, two days after the San Francisco 49ers cut him loose. He rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown last season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles discussed a trade for Sermon last week but talks fell apart. Now they get the 6-foot, 215-pound running back without having to give up anything to get him. They didn’t even have to cut a player since the Jalen Reagor trade freed up a slot on the 53.

Sermon, a third-rounder in 2021, spent his first three college seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State. He was teammates with Hurts (and Kennedy Brooks) in 2019 and helped lead the Sooners to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in a college football playoff semifinal game. He racked up 2,946 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns from 2017-2020.

Eagles do not have to release a player to make room for Trey Sermon because they had a free roster spot due to the Jalen Reagor trade Wednesday. https://t.co/rHcCvsdH3M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Bleacher Report called him a “future role player” coming out of college and hyped up his three-down ability. Here is a scouting report:

Trey Sermon is a three-down back who does a lot of things well, showing above-average vision, foot quickness, balance and overall athleticism, but he does not have a defining trait that he can lean on. He lacks home-run speed, overwhelming acceleration and change of direction, and he is inconsistent on inside zone runs because of a high running style that leaves him vulnerable to big hits. Overall, Sermon can be a contributor for a RB room who can eat touches with his ability to contribute on a variety of run concepts and being solid in the passing game and protection. His three-down ability gives him value, but he would be best paired with another talented RB.

TBT to Trey Sermon running for 300+ yards in a game just 19 months ago. pic.twitter.com/0lKIfsFoXq — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) September 1, 2022

The Eagles also made the La’Mical Perine signing official. The former New York Jets back joins the team’s practice squad, another physical rusher for added depth.

Darius Slay Reacts to Being Team Captain

There were no surprises on the list of Eagles team captains revealed by Nick Sirianni. The seven players — Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson (offense); Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay (defense); Jake Elliott (special teams) — were all solid and predictable choices.

However, it marked the first time Slay had been chosen and he got emotional about it on Twitter: “To be named a captain is a true blessing for me.”

To be named a captain is a true blessing for me… never been a vocal or motivational guy. I was always taught to lead by example. An if u kno me I’m a guy that plays an jokes around a lot😂 an for guys to see past all of that I thank ya an I will wear that C on my chest honor!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 1, 2022

“He’s got a contagious personality, contagious leadership,” Sirianni told reporters last November. ”He loves being around football and comes ready to work every single day. If he gets that football in his hands he can go. I just see a player that embodies this, wants to get better every single day. I think he’s truly happy to be a football player.”

Eagles Bring Back Davion Taylor: Report

The decision to cut Davion Taylor was a mild surprise on Wednesday. They had room to add quarterback Ian Book without making a corresponding move, yet they released Taylor anyway.

Remaining members of the Eagles’ 2020 NFL Draft class: Jalen Hurts

K’Von Wallace

Jack Driscoll

Shaun Bradley

Quez Watkins Gone: Jalen Reagor, Davion Taylor, John Hightower, Prince Tega Wanogho, Casey Toohill — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 31, 2022

Why? Well, hindsight shows they had been eyeing up Sermon. Sirianni alluded to a possible signing when he met with reporters prior to Thursday’s practice.

“We still have a spot. We’re still working on completing the roster,” Sirianni told reporters. “And there are things obviously that are being worked on right now that you guys don’t know about, and we’re obviously going to keep that low.”

Linebacker Davion Taylor cleared waivers and will be added to the Eagles practice squad, according to a source. Taylor stayed in the Philadelphia area in case he was not claimed. He can now continue to develop with the team. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) September 1, 2022

Sirianni also seemed to indicate that the Eagles were looking to bring Taylor back on the practice squad. NJ Advance Media’s Chris Franklin confirmed that Taylor had indeed returned after clearing waivers.

“But it was just a numbers thing where we were, and we still want Davion to be a part of this organization. We’ll see what happens,” Sirianni said. “He’s done some good things and made some good plays for us. Hopefully, that’s not the last time we work with him.”