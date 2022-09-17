Vikings Roll Out ‘Threatening’ Jalen Hurts Simulator Prior to Eagles Game

The Minnesota Vikings are pulling out all the stops as they attempt to keep Jalen Hurts in check. The team decided to swap out their usual scout team quarterback for a “finesse receiver with highly threatening speed.”

Hurts’ unique skillset — highlighted by his legs, capable of juking defenders out of their cleats without warning – has forced the Vikings to prepare a bit differently at practice. Minnesota’s scout team has been simulating Hurts with Trishton Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound wide receiver who went undrafted in 2020. Jackson replaces third-stringer David Blough.

During parts of practice this week, the Vikings have used practice squad WR Trishton Jackson as the scout team QB. Idea is to emphasize Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' speed when he takes off from the pocket, per CB Patrick Peterson. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 16, 2022

“It’s pretty cool to play him,” Jackson said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s been fun to run around back there. Just brings me back to my old days. I played quarterback in high school, so it’s been good to kind of give those guys a look back there.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell called Hurts a “major, major part” of the Eagles’ run game. He’s the type of player that keeps opposing coaches up at night. Minnesota defensive coordinator Ed Donatell wouldn’t say if he’ll be putting a “spy” on Hurts. Linebacker Eric Kendricks has been floated out there for that role.

“It takes a combination,” Donatell said. “You do anything all the time and they will catch on to it.”

Jackson – originally pegged as a Round 5 pick — is the definition of a project player, a legit burner who oozed athleticism at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, 117 broad jump. He averaged 80.8 receiving yards per game for Syracuse and logged five 100-yard receiving games while setting the record for the most receiving yards by a junior in school history (1,023).

Eagles Donning Green Jerseys, White Pants

The Eagles set their wardrobe for Week 2: midnight green jerseys, with white pants. Miles Sanders was the poster boy for Monday’s uniform on Twitter.

The team also announced the debut of a cool, new weekly feature: Eagles Gameday Poster Playlist, presented by Pepsi. Each week, for all 9 home games, an artist or illustrator gets paired up with a rising star in the music industry. They will create the soundtrack for gameday: a hard-hitting track and an eye-popping poster. Music, art, football. Together. Chill Moody is the executive producer and penned this week’s anthem called “Make A Way.”

Nick Sirianni Discusses Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was freshly picked from the Sean McVay coaching tree. He came over to Minnesota this year after serving as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams (2020-21), following a long stint with McVay in Washington. It’s safe to assume there are similarities in their offenses.

Head coach Nick Sirianni attempted to provide some insight on what he saw on film. O’Connell might be borrowing some of McVay’s concepts, but the Vikings offense has different wrinkles than the Rams.

“Small sample size, but, yeah,” Sirianni told reporters. “I mean, when you go somewhere else and you’re starting new, of course you’re going to do things the way that you did them when you won a Super Bowl, right? I have a lot of respect for Coach O’Connell.

“He’s done a really nice job, and I think he’s a really good coach. He has to put his own spin on things, too. Even if — we say it all the time, even though Shane [Steichen] and I think about the game alike, things will be called differently.”